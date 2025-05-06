Next article: Govt to construct 24-Hour new market in Winneba to boost tourism and trade

Ghana launches The Black Star Experience: What you need to know

May - 06 - 2025

Ghana officially launched “The Black Star Experience” on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at a high-profile event held in Accra, marking a transformative new chapter in the country’s cultural and economic development.

The initiative is designed to position Ghana as Africa’s cultural and creative epicenter through an ambitious year-round showcase of festivals, art, music, fashion, cuisine, film, and heritage.

The ceremony, graced by a cross-section of dignitaries, creatives, and international media, had His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, delivering a keynote address to officially inaugurate the initiative.

“Today marks a historic moment in our nation’s journey. We boldly step into a future where our culture, arts, and tourism do not just tell our story, but sell our story to the world. The Black Star Experience is more than a project, it is a movement to reclaim our identity, celebrate our heritage, and unlock the boundless potential of our tourism, culture, and creative economy," President Mahama said. ( Read Mahama calls for ceremony to celebrate Agya Koo Nimo)

A Strategic Vision for Cultural and Economic Impact

The Black Star Experience aims to rebrand Ghana globally by leveraging its cultural capital to drive economic growth, job creation, and foreign investment. Rooted in Ghana’s rich and diverse history, from the ancient Ashanti and Dagbon empires to the pioneering Pan-African legacy of Kwame Nkrumah, the initiative promises to reintroduce Ghana as a premier global destination for cultural tourism and creativity.

“Ghana is not just a country; we are a legacy,” President Mahama emphasized. “Yet, for too long, we have underinvested in the very sectors that define us. The Black Star Experience changes that.”

Not a Moment, But a Movement

Unlike traditional festivals or campaigns, The Black Star Experience is envisioned as a 365-day celebration of Ghanaian creativity. Events will span the entire year and extend across all regions—from the Chale Wote Festival in Accra’s Jamestown to the Hogbetsotso Festival in the Volta Region and Fetu Afahye in Cape Coast.

The initiative will also actively promote lesser-known gems of Ghanaian culture such as Kente weaving in Bonwire, storytelling traditions in the Northern regions, and the evolving cinematic output of “Kumawood” and “Ghallywood.”

“We will partner with global icons, investors, and cultural institutions to elevate Ghana’s soft power,” President Mahama added. “Imagine international artistes recording albums in our studios, Hollywood filming blockbusters in our castles, and tourists not just visiting but immersing in our way of life.”

A Pledge Fulfilled in 120 Days

During the 2024 campaign, President Mahama pledged to launch The Black Star Experience within the first 120 days of his administration.

As part of the initiative’s rollout, the government will pursue major infrastructure upgrades at key cultural and tourism sites, increase investment in the creative industries, and introduce global marketing strategies to position Ghana on both digital and physical platforms.

“This is just the beginning,” said President Mahama. “Through our BIG PUSH policy, we will develop new tourism infrastructure, strengthen our cultural exports, and build the capacities of our practitioners.”

Voices from the Creative Sector

Coordinator, Rex Omar, praised the initiative as a game-changer for Ghana’s creative economy.

“The Black Star Experience is the platform we’ve long needed,” said Rex Omar during a panel after the launch. “It sends a strong message that Ghana is ready to take itself seriously on the global cultural stage. It is a call for creatives to step forward, and for government and private sector players to walk the talk with investment and policy backing.”

He emphasised the critical need for strategic partnerships and institutional frameworks that would allow creatives to thrive not just artistically, but economically.

“This initiative must ensure that creators benefit from their works, both at home and internationally. If done right, it will build a legacy of empowerment, equity, and global recognition for Ghanaian culture.”

A Call to Artists, Investors, and the World

A major theme of the launch was the emphasis on collaboration and ownership. President Mahama called on all stakeholders—artists, entrepreneurs, investors, diaspora communities, and international partners—to take part in what he described as a collective mission.

“To our musicians, filmmakers, fashion designers, chefs, and storytellers—this is your time,” he declared. “To investors, Ghana is open for business. To the world, come and experience the magic of The Black Star.”

“As Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah said, ‘We face neither East nor West; we face forward.’ The Black Star Experience is our forward. It is our pride. It is our future.”

About The Black Star Experience

The Black Star Experience is a flagship initiative of the Government of Ghana, designed to drive cultural rebranding, economic transformation, and creative empowerment through a nationwide calendar of festivals, exhibitions, performances, training, and infrastructure development. It aims to reposition Ghana as the creative and cultural heartbeat of Africa.