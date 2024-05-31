Previous article: The treatment was just disgusting, I wouldn’t wish that on anyone – Nicki Minaj on Amsterdam arrest

Finalists!Ghana's Afronitaa and Abigail make it for finals of Britain Got Talent

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 31 - 2024 , 12:43

It's definitely a moment of pride for Ghanaians both at home and across the world as Ghana's Afronitaa and Abigail qualify for the finals of this year's Britain's Got Talent on Sunday, June 2.

Even before the new season of Britain's Got Talent officially started showing, popular dancer Afronitaa increased the appetite of Ghanaians with a teaser of the show.

Afronitaa has been whetting Ghanaians with their performance since beginning of May when they quailed for the show.

And indeed, they didn’t quench the hopes of Ghanaians and Africa who have been relentless with their support.

Afronita and Abigail performed a medley of popular hits, including Fuse ODG’s “Azonto,” Beyoncé’s “Run The World,” and Toofan’s “Gweta” among others.

The roars from the Eventim Apollo audience were so loud the judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli could barely hear themselves speak to give their feedback. (Related articleBritain's Got Talent's Ghanaian dancing duo Abigail and Afronita send the audience wild)

Watch the moment Afronitaa and Abigail made it to the finals

Abigail and Afronitaa earned a place in the final along with choir Northants Sings Out.

Few minutes after their semifinals performance, Britain's Got Talent officially posted on Instagram reels, “Your votes have sent Abigail and Afronitaa straight to the finals. Congratulations."

This is definitely good news for Ghana's creative and tourism industry as Ghana awaits the finals on Sunday.

Afronitaa and Abigail are undoubtedly making history for Ghana, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and talent that the country has to offer on an international platform.

Watch their performance in the semi-finals

Afronitaa, who joined DWP Academy, a popular dancing group at the age of 14 in 2018, recently announced her exit from the group.

Abigail, a 7-year-old deaf and dumb who emerged victorious in Season 14 of TV3’s Talented Kidz and Afronitaa have formed a strong bond in the last few months, making Ghana proud.