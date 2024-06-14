Next article: He bought cars and took care of our veterans, Mercy Asiedu calls creative sector to back Mahama's presidential bid

Camidoh's ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’ tells his pain of broken heart

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 14 - 2024 , 14:21

The proverbial phrase that when life gives you lemons, make lemonade possibly fits the bitter love story of Ghanaian artiste, Camidoh.

After suffering the pain of broken heart, and going through therapy that took him off music business for some time, the Sugarcane hit-maker has decided to make purpose out of his pain.

And he has done that by creatively telling his broken heart story in his latest song, Nothing Lasts Forever.

On Nothing Lasts Forever produced by himself, Nawtyboi Tattoo and Baba Wood, Camidoh takes listeners on the ins and outs of love, using his story to encourage others.

“I wouldn’t say much but losing a partner I loved very much to few arguments or misunderstandings here and there hurts so bad. It had nothing to do with infidelity,” he stated.

He also mentioned that he was gravely affected by the break up because he made a lot of life long plans with his partner but unfortunately, things turned out differently.

The music video of ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’ complements the story by highlighting the importance of seeking professional help during mental break downs.

After years of chasing his music dreams, he shot into the limelight in 2018 when he was signed to Grind Don't Stop Records.

That was when he released For My Lover which features Darkovibes. He later dropped The Best with Kelvynboy, Available with Eugy and Dance with You featuring Kwesi Arthur.

His 2021 released ‘Contingency Plan EP’ won him a lot of spurs in the music industry and followed up with ‘Sugarcane’.

The remix earned him global acclaim, winning Afrobeats Song of the Year award at the 2023 Ghana Music Awards.

The remix of ‘Sugarcane Remix’ which featured Mayorkun, King Promise, and Darkoo, clocked over 100 million views on YouTube, in a year, making it the most viewed Ghanaian music video on YouTube.

The song’s popularity earned him a nomination in the ‘Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act' category at the 2023 Black Entertainment Television Awards.