He bought cars and took care of our veterans, Mercy Asiedu calls creative sector to back Mahama's presidential bid

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Jun - 14 - 2024 , 10:57

In a stirring display of support, renowned Ghanaian actress Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu has urged Ghana's creative community to rally behind former President John Dramani Mahama's quest to reclaim the presidency.

During a recent engagement session at the AH Hotel in Accra recently, Mercy Asiedu passionately endorsed Mahama's candidacy, citing his outstanding support for the creative sector during his previous tenure.

The renowned actress, known for her iconic roles in "Asoreba" and "Abuburo nkosua," praised Mahama's commendable attitude towards veteran actors and creative arts professionals. She emphasized that his recognition and appreciation for the sector's contributions deserve recognition and reward.

With conviction and enthusiasm, Mercy Asiedu urged her fellow creatives to support Mahama's bid for presidency, promising that he would deliver more development and opportunities for the sector, lifting many creatives out of poverty.

“It was during his time that some people felt good and some others had cars to drive. So we have heard him today so I’m appealing to all of us to support him.

“ So let’s also go out as creatives to sell his vision since we are all Ghanaians,” she said.

Her impassioned call to action was met with thunderous applause from the gathering at the AH Hotel.

Interestingly, Mercy Asiedu’s call for support for Mahama is a u turn from her known political affiliation with the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) considering that she had been a key member of the creative community that campaigned for President Nana Akufo Addo.

Mercy Asiedu's endorsement will perhaps be a significant boost to Mahama's campaign, as a respected figure in Ghana's creative industry. Her support is expected to inspire others particularly at a time when the former president has been sharing his vision and goals for the creative industry.

Last week, John Mahama outlined a number of initiatives he will implement for the creative industry when re-elected into office among which included the establishment of a radio station solely for the creative arts. (Related article Here are 22 of John Mahama’s policy ideas for arts and tourism)

