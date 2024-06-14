Next article: YouTube is what is feeding filmmakers now – Ruth Kadiri

Absence of Ghanaian artistes at AfroNation Portugal signals need for greater investment – Bizzle Entertainment CEO

Graphic Online Showbiz News

Mr. Berny Sarfo, Chief Executive Officer of Bizzle Entertainment, expressed concerns over the absence of Ghanaian artistes at this year's AfroNation Portugal, deeming it a negative signal for the music industry.

This year's AfroNation Portugal concert is being headlined by Rema, Asake, Ninho, J Hus, Diamond Platnumz, Tyla, The Compozers, and Odumodublvck.

In past years, Ghanaian artistes such as Black Sherif, Camidoh, and Stonebwoy have been ever-present at the AfroNation global shows, thrilling audiences with their performances.

According to Mr. Sarfo, a renowned Ghanaian event promoter, the absence of Ghanaian artistes at this year's music event highlights the lack of investment in local talent and the decline of Ghana's global music presence.

"Ghana is one of the leading nations in Afro music, and not having any artiste on the bill at this year's AfroNation Portugal is very disturbing. It also demonstrates that our artistes are not yet there," he stated.

"We need massive investment in our artistes so that they can perform at shows outside the country, as this is one of the biggest ways to promote Ghana. The investment can come from private individuals or even the government to help artists reach the international music audience," he added.

The renowned promoter also urged Ghanaian artistes to elevate their game on the international stage to gain recognition and secure bookings for major international shows.

"We have the talent to compete at the highest level of world music. Providing artistes with all the support would be crucial to our global music presence, and all stakeholders should work towards that. If Ghanaian music thrives globally, we all become beneficiaries," he emphasized.

Mr. Sarfo, as the CEO of Bizzle Entertainment, has successfully staged numerous shows in Europe featuring Ghanaian artistes and has facilitated their bookings for other events around the world.