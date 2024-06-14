Featured

Why the Japanese rice balls made with armpit sweat is trending

Japan's bizarre armpit-sweat-infused rice balls trend, prepared using armpits instead of hands, sparks mixed reactions. Despite hygiene concerns, scholars support the trend citing armpit significance and pheromones. Social media debates continue.

Thanks to social media, we keep witnessing bizarre food trends. From Chocolate Maggi to Ice Cream Pakoda, we have seen a lot in the past, and the latest addition to the list of bizarre food trends is Japan's armpit-sweat-infused rice balls, which have taken the internet by storm. Scroll down to learn more about this food trend.

As per reports, in Japan, a recent food trend involving onigiri, or rice balls, has gained attention for its bizarre preparation method.

Instead of the traditional hand-shaping method, there are chefs who are using their armpits to knead and mold this rice snack. This unique method has not only highlighted a new side of Japanese food culture but has also raised many hygiene concerns in the global food market.

For the uninitiated, onigiri is a beloved and iconic Japanese food that is enjoyed by people of all ages for its simplicity, versatility, and delicious flavor combinations. Whether eaten as a snack, side dish, or main course, onigiri is a satisfying and convenient culinary delight that continues to captivate both locals and international food enthusiasts alike.

Onigiri has ancient origins in Japan and is believed to have been consumed for centuries. The earliest recorded mention of onigiri dates back to the 9th century, during the Heian period (794-1185). Onigiri was originally developed as a portable and convenient food for travelers, warriors, and laborers. It provided a simple and nourishing meal that could be easily carried and eaten on the go.

As per the South China Morning Post (SCMP) report, before beginning the process, all ingredients and body parts that come into contact with the food undergo thorough disinfection. The chefs then engage in physical activity to induce sweating, using their armpits in place of their hands to shape the rice balls.

Surprisingly, these armpit-crafted rice balls are reportedly selling at prices as high as ten times those of regular Onigiri in select restaurants.

The viral videos of this food trend have grabbed many eyeballs and have received mixed reactions. Some customers report no major difference in taste, while others find the concept very intriguing yet unsettling. And if reports are to be believed, certain eateries have reportedly chosen to show the rice ball preparation process to curious patrons to confirm hygiene standards.

While there are people who think that such food trends are not for human good, there are scholars who find it right and are supporting it.

A report published by the SCMP states that research from 2013 talks about the unique significance of armpits, suggesting that sweat from this area contains pheromones that can affect human emotions when sensed or tasted.

Despite its popularity, not everyone is okay with this food trend, and it has sparked debates on social media platforms. What do you think of this bizarre food trend? Share your thoughts in the comment section.