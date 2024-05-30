Previous article: Zack Orji: My church suspended me for playing a sex scene in a movie

Blue Clouds Entertainments signs young music sensation Juizi

Graphic Online Showbiz News May - 30 - 2024 , 17:33

Blue Clouds Entertainments has announced the signing of Juizi, a teenage musical sensation, marking a significant addition to their roster of talented artists.

The label introduced Juizi with a photo posted on their official Instagram page, accompanied by the caption, "New Talent On Board, We Welcome You To The Family Juizi."

Born on August 12, 2011, the music prodigy, whose real name is Shahad Mansur Malor, is a remarkable Ghanaian hip-hop artist known for his profound songs and soothing voice.

Juizi expressed that his long-held desire has been to share his music with his audience, having begun writing his own lyrics at the age of six.

He mentioned that his role model is the late American rapper Juice WRLD and that he draws inspiration from friends and family.

The young artist has refined his skills through years of dedicated practice and formal voice training, influenced by hip-hop, afrobeats, R&B, and amapiano.

Juizi blends soulful melodies with heartfelt lyrics, which are generally inspired by his admiration for genres like hip-hop and amapiano.

His songs often unravel intricate stories of lifestyle, hustle, chill, and loneliness, with his melancholic vocals and lyrical depth captivating listeners, drawing them into the life experiences he shares.

Joining Blue Clouds Entertainments, founded by Ghanaian businessman Mr. Munaga M. Mohammed, Juizi becomes the newest recruit for the label, which is gradually becoming a home for young, talented artists.

Meanwhile, Juizi's new release under the label, a lovelorn classic titled ‘My People,’ has been published today across all major streaming platforms.