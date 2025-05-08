Next article: Afua Asantewaa: My second Guinness World Records 'singathon' attempt was unsuccessful

Featured

Berima Amo in TGMA race for Record of the Year award

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News May - 08 - 2025 , 20:39 2 minutes read

Amsterdam based Ghanaian artiste, Berima Amo is in high hopes to win the Record of the Year title at this year’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) scheduled for the Grand Arena of Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, May 10.

Berima’s song, Okyena Asem, featuring highlife legend, Pat Thomas and released on February 28 last year earned him a spot in the category.

TGMA Record of the Year is adjudged by the Academy and Board as the most outstanding artistic song commercially released in the year under review.

The song may not have enjoyed commercial success, but must have quality production values.

This year’s category has Berima Amo’s Okyena Asem, Ayisi’s Can I Live? Kofi Kinaata’s Auntie Ama, Small God’s Fallen Angel, Kweku Smoke’s Holy Ghost Fire and Kwabena Kwabena’s Fakye Me featuring Obaapa Christy as nominees.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Berima Amo mentioned that his status as a music industry leader has been reinforced following a remarkable year of exceptional music releases and international tours.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be recognised in this way, and I'm eagerly anticipating the possibility of winning this award. It would be a great honour to win, and I see it as a celebration of the countless hours, dedication, and perseverance that have gone into my craft.

“This recognition would not only validate my hard work but also affirm the passion and commitment that drive me to continue pushing boundaries and striving for excellence,” he said.

Berima Amo is a trumpet master who has become an ambassador for West Africa's rich musical traditions. After his jazz trumpet studies at Rotterdam Conservatory, he lived between Amsterdam and Accra as a musician and cultural entrepreneur.

Over the years, he has been hosting International Amofest to highlight the rich and authentic African sounds and also providing a platform for him to share his rich music traditions.

Berima Amo is also endorsed by Schagerl GmbH, the esteemed Austrian brass instrument specialist, and plays a custom-made trumpet known as the Spyder.

He is making preparations to kick off this year’s Amofest International scheduled for the Alliance Francaise in Accra on June 4 and 5.