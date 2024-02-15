Previous article: Gems stolen from British Museum seen for first time

Actor David Harewood to be president of Rada

Actor David Harewood has been named the new president of prestigious British drama school Rada.

Harewood, who appeared in Homeland and Supergirl, is taking over from Sir Kenneth Branagh, who is stepping down after nine years in the role.

Cynthia Erivo, the star of the new Wicked film, will be vice president.

Harewood said he was "delighted" and looking forward to "influencing so many young and talented individuals" at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

He added: "As a former student at Rada and somebody who has enjoyed both the highs and experienced the lows of this industry, I feel I am ideally placed to help these young people navigate the sometimes difficult path from students to professionals, by bringing all the knowledge and experience I've learnt over a 30-year career."

Erivo, also a former Rada student, said she was thrilled and was "acutely aware of how important a strong support system is".

She added she was excited to spend more time with students "helping them along their path, to their careers in the outside world".

The Tony Award-winning actress will appear as Elphaba in the film adaption of Wicked later this year.

Sir Kenneth said it had "been a privilege to serve Rada", and that it was "a thrill to welcome the brilliant David Harewood and Cynthia Erivo to their new roles".

Rada was founded in 1904 and is one of the oldest drama schools in the UK.

It has trained some of Britain's best-known actors including Ralph Fiennes, Tom Hiddleston, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Gemma Arterton.