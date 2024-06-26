Featured

Josh Blakk named Apple Music’s Up Next Artist for June following deluxe album release

Kweku Zurek Music Jun - 26 - 2024 , 15:35

Ghanaian Afro-soul sensation Josh Blakk has been honored as Apple Music's Up Next artist for the month of June.

This recognition coincides with the highly anticipated release of the deluxe edition of his acclaimed O.N.E album. The deluxe version features an array of captivating tracks, including “My Very Own,” “Hankipanki” featuring Ric Hassani, “Blacksmith,” and “Voices.”

The Apple Music: Up Next program is a monthly initiative designed to identify, showcase, and elevate emerging talent across the globe. Each month, Apple Music's editorial team selects an artist to highlight, providing them with a platform to reach a broader audience and grow their fanbase. Being chosen as the Up Next artist is a significant milestone in any artist's career, signaling their potential to make a lasting impact on the music industry.

Josh Blakk’s selection as the Up Next artist for June underscores his rising prominence and the exceptional quality of his music. The O.N.E album, already celebrated for its unique blend of Afro soul and rich lyrical content, has been further enhanced with the deluxe edition. Tracks like “My Very Own” and “Hankipanki” showcase Josh Blakk’s versatility and ability to collaborate seamlessly with other talented artists, such as Ric Hassani.

Reflecting on his journey, Josh Blakk expressed immense gratitude for the recognition and support from Apple Music. "Being named the Up Next artist is a tremendous honour. It’s a testament to the hard work and passion that goes into creating music that resonates with people. I’m excited to share the deluxe edition of the O.N.E album with the world and to connect with even more listeners through this incredible platform."

The recognition from Apple Music comes at a pivotal moment in Josh Blakk’s career. The promotion associated with the Up Next program includes a multitude of benefits, such as prominent placements on Apple Music’s playlists and social media channels, in-depth interviews, and a mini-documentary that offers fans a closer look at the artist’s journey and creative process.

Josh Blakk’s music, characterized by its soulful melodies and introspective lyrics, continues to captivate audiences both in Ghana and internationally. His ability to blend traditional Ghanaian sounds with contemporary influences has established him as a unique voice in the Afro soul genre.

As the Up Next artist, Josh Blakk is set to gain even more global recognition, drawing attention to the vibrant and diverse music scene in Ghana. Fans and new listeners alike can look forward to a deeper exploration of his artistry through the deluxe edition of the O.N.E album, available now on all major streaming platforms.

Fans on Josh Blakk can connect with him on his social media channels - Instagram: @joshblakk, Twitter: @joshblakk, Facebook: /joshblakkmusic and his website: www.joshblakk.com