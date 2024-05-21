Featured

DassebreBa Kwame to Drop "Akonoba" single featuring KK Fosu

Graphic Online Music May - 21 - 2024 , 15:25

Highlife singer DassebreBa Kwame is gearing up to thrill fans with his latest single, "Akonoba," arriving this Saturday, May 25, 2024.

This exciting track features Highlife legend KK Fosu and promises to be a hit. Recorded by Diaz Qlasik and produced by Big Brain, "Akonoba" is a powerful combination of DassebreBa's lyrical prowess and Big Brain's infectious beats.

DassebreBa, known for his sharp wit and captivating stage presence, is setting the bar high with "Akonoba." This release goes beyond a simple song; it's a cultural touchstone that captures the essence of modern Ghanaian music.

DassebreBa's signature blend of Twi and English ensures the message resonates with a global audience. According to him, "Akonoba" is more than just a catchy tune; it's a vibrant celebration of love and romance. The harmonious blend of DassebreBa and KK Fosu's verses, intertwined with Big Brain's masterful production, creates an uplifting and irresistible sonic experience.

The unreleased visualiser for this masterpiece was conceptualized and directed by Bkay Photos.

The upcoming project is backed by Yaco International Inc. The team includes Artiste Manager Mr. Samuel Kwame Kodua, Artiste Road Manager Obed Brixton, and Artiste Publicist Mr. Charles Pabby.