DassebreBa Kwame collaborates with KK Fosu on 'Akonoba'

Graphic Online Music May - 27 - 2024 , 09:26

Rising Highlife sensation DassebreBa Kwame has released another ground-breaking single titled "Akonoba," featuring award-winning musician KK Fosu.

DassebreBa Kwame, managed by Yaco International, aims to thrill music fans with this compelling love song, which promises to stand the test of time.

In the new track, DassebreBa Kwame showcases his distinct vocal prowess and musical ability, creating a lyrically and rhythmically pleasing experience for listeners.

The lyrics of "Akonoba" resonate with those who have found love, rekindling their feelings and enthusiasm for their loved ones.

KK Fosu also delivers incredible vocals on the song, reminding fans of the vibes he brought to his hit single "Yapesi."

More than just a song, "Akonoba" offers insights on dealing with relationship adversities and navigating complexities to achieve successful companionship.

The new single is available on various digital streaming platforms and is accompanied by a visualizer available on YouTube.

This music project is under the auspices of Yaco International Inc. The team includes Artiste Manager Samuel Kwame Kodua, Artiste Road Manager Obed Brixton, and Artiste Publicist Charles Pabby Asare.