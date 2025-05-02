Workers’ Day: A call for collaboration to build a prosperous Ghana

May - 02 - 2025

Yesterday, Ghana stood in solidarity with workers across the world to mark May Day, a day dedicated to honouring the sweat, toil and unwavering commitment of the workforce that forms the backbone of our nation.

President John Mahama’s message resonated deeply, recognising workers as the true engines of our economy, the builders, the innovators, and the driving force behind Ghana’s progress.

Another critical part of his message was the call on workers in state institutions not to be reticent but must be vocal when their respective organisations were not being run well.

This year’s theme, “Striving for peace and stability to drive industrialisation, trade, and decent work for social justice,” serves as both a reminder and a rallying cry for the collective effort needed to secure a prosperous future for all.

The Daily Graphic commends the government’s outlined vision, particularly its focus on industrialisation, skills development, and expanding trade opportunities.

Initiatives such as the National Apprenticeship Programme, Adwumawura and the One Million Coders project are steps in the right direction, offering hope for a workforce eager to contribute meaningfully to national development.

As we celebrate the strides made, we must also confront the realities that threaten to undermine progress, such as rising living costs, unemployment and the persistent gap between policy pronouncements and tangible results.

To the government, we say this: The goodwill of workers is earned through action, not just words.

The promises of economic stabilisation, industrial growth and decent working conditions must translate into measurable improvements in the lives of ordinary Ghanaians.

The Daily Graphic supports the call by the Trades Union Congress on the need for the government to overhaul the wage structure which is not realistic in the face of the high cost of living.

Inflation remains a pressing concern, eroding incomes and diminishing the value of hard-earned wages.

The existing single spine salary structure is inadequate.

It has become imperative for a fair and transparent wage-setting mechanism anchored on realistic economic indicators, including food inflation.

We know the government has plans for setting up an independent emolument commission to determine a fair and equitable public service wage structure so that the unacceptable wage gap between Article 71 officeholders and other sections of public sector workers will be bridged.

Workers need to see concrete timelines and real-world impacts, not just blueprints.

Beyond the bread-and-butter issues, too often, workers in both formal and informal sectors face hazardous conditions without adequate protection or fair compensation. Social justice in the workplace is not a privilege—it is a right.

At the same time, the responsibility for national progress does not rest solely on the shoulders of the government.

Workers too have a vital role to play. In an era of rapid technological advancement and global competition, continuous skills development is no longer optional; it is essential.

The workforce must embrace opportunities for training and adaptability, ensuring that Ghana remains competitive in an ever-evolving job market.

Professionalism and integrity must also guide the daily efforts of every worker.

Whether in the public or private sector, productivity and accountability are the cornerstones of national development.

Labour unions, while rightly advocating better conditions, must also engage in constructive dialogue, recognising that strikes and unrest, although sometimes necessary, should not become the default response when challenges arise.

The path to progress is paved with cooperation, not conflict.

The vision of a “Reset Ghana” is one that demands shared sacrifice and shared rewards.

It calls for a partnership where the government delivers on its promises, employers uphold fair practices, and workers contribute their best with pride and dedication as the Daily Graphic believes that this tripartite collaboration is the only way forward.

Let us recommit to the ideals of social justice, decent work and inclusive growth.

We hope the government’s policies will be matched by action, and let the workforce rise to the occasion with renewed vigour.

Together, we can build a Ghana where every worker thrives and where the fruits of labour are enjoyed by all.