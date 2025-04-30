Next article: Free sanitary pads initiative needs support of all

Transparency, accountability: Keys to unlocking our economic potential

Daily Graphic Editorials Apr - 30 - 2025 , 09:57 4 minutes read

Ghana is undeniably blessed with abundant natural resources--- gold, oil, timber, bauxite and more--- that should make our nation prosperous.

Despite this wealth, the nation continues to grapple with economic challenges, mismanagement and systemic corruption.

The question on the lips of many Ghanaians is simple: Why, with so much, do we have so little to show for it?

The answer lies in the persistent plague of corruption and poor governance.

Year after year, reports from institutions such as the Auditor-General’s Office and anti-graft agencies reveal staggering financial irregularities.

Funds meant for development vanish into private pockets, contracts are awarded dubiously, and natural resources are exploited without fair benefit to the people.

This mismanagement stifles growth, deepens poverty and erodes public trust in leadership.

For Ghana to realise its full potential, transparency and accountability must become non-negotiable pillars of governance.

The government must commit to open dealings in the extractive sector, ensuring that revenues from gold, oil and other minerals are properly accounted for and invested in critical sectors such as education, health care and infrastructure.

The recent steps towards digitisation and the passage of the Right to Information Act are commendable, but more must be done to enforce these measures effectively.

To curb mismanagement and corruption, Ghana must empower its accountability institutions—such as the Auditor-General’s Office, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Office of the Special Prosecutor, and the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament—with adequate funding, independence and legal authority to investigate, monitor and hold public officials accountable for their actions.

These bodies must be free from political interference and equipped to investigate and prosecute corruption cases swiftly.

Additionally, regular audits of state agencies and transparent reporting of findings will ensure that public funds are used as intended.

Cases over the years have shown that many corruption scandals stem from opaque procurement processes and hidden ownership of companies that secure state contracts.

Therefore, the government must strictly enforce laws on beneficial ownership transparency and open contracting, ensuring that all public contracts are awarded through competitive bidding and published for public scrutiny.

Platforms such as the Ghana Electronic Procurement System (GHANEPS) should be fully utilised and monitored to prevent inflated contracts and kickbacks.

The Daily Graphic is of the strongest conviction that the fight against corruption cannot succeed without active citizen involvement.

The citizenry must be encouraged to report corruption through secure and anonymous channels, with strong legal protections for whistleblowers.

Civil society organisations and the media should also be supported in their watchdog roles to expose corruption and mismanagement, provide platforms for citizen engagement and feedback, monitor policy implementation and advocate transparency, as well as educate the public on their rights and responsibilities.

This will no doubt culminate in fostering a culture of accountability, transparency and good governance, which will ultimately contribute to a more robust democracy.

Technology can also be a powerful tool in reducing corruption.

We must thus expand digital payment systems for government services, implement blockchain for natural resource revenue tracking, and ensure real-time publication of budget expenditures to minimise leakages.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and other agencies should leverage data analytics to detect fraud and tax evasion.

By digitising processes and reducing human discretion, we can limit opportunities for graft.

The Daily Graphic urges all stakeholders — government, private sector, civil society, and citizens — to take these practical steps seriously.

It is only through collective action that the country can break free from the chains of corruption and harness its resources for the benefit of all.

Ghana’s resources should be a blessing, not a curse.

The time for rhetoric must be over and give way to decisive action.

Ghana must be able to transform its vast natural wealth into sustainable development for all.

The future of this nation depends on the choices we make today

Let us choose accountability. Let us choose progress.