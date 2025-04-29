Next article: Patients mustn’t be fleeced for selfish gains

Free sanitary pads initiative needs support of all

Daily Graphic Editorials Apr - 29 - 2025 , 09:57 4 minutes read

Last week, President John Mahama launched the Free Sanitary Pad for Girls in Schools initiative, which aims to distribute sanitary pads to two million girls in public basic and second-cycle schools for free.

The initiative marks a significant step towards promoting menstrual health and hygiene among young girls in the country as the government moves to address a critical issue that has long hindered girls' education.

The statistics are stark: girls miss four to five days of school every month, translating to 46-60 days annually, due to a lack of access to sanitary products.

This absenteeism contributes to low retention rates and poor academic performance. The menstrual hygiene challenges must be tackled.

Potentially, through this initiative, the government can help reduce absenteeism, improve academic outcomes and empower girls to reach their full potential.

The programme must not just be a gesture; it should be a sustained policy commitment to supporting girls' education and well-being.

By alleviating the financial burden on parents and providing the necessary support, the government can help level the playing field, enabling girls to stay in school and thrive.

Menstrual poverty is a pervasive problem that affects many girls worldwide, causing them to miss school, experience shame and struggle with hygiene.

The Free Sanitary Pads for Junior and Senior High School Girls programme is a landmark initiative that addresses a pressing issue affecting many girls in the country.

By providing free sanitary pads, the government aims to remove a significant barrier to education, ensuring that menstruation no longer hinders girls' academic progress.

The initiative's impact extends beyond education. By promoting menstrual health and hygiene, the government can help reduce health risks, boost girls' confidence, and foster a more inclusive and supportive learning environment.

Moreover, this programme can help break down stigmas surrounding menstruation, encourage open discussions and promote a culture of understanding and empathy.

It is therefore essential to engage communities, parents and educators in conversations about menstrual health and hygiene.

Together, the stakeholders can create a more supportive and inclusive environment for girls, empowering them to reach their full potential.

The impact of this programme will be far-reaching and contribute to the empowerment of girls and women across Ghana.

By prioritising menstrual health and hygiene, the government has demonstrated its commitment to creating a more inclusive and supportive education system.

Through this initiative, the government can also stimulate local economic growth, create jobs and reduce reliance on imported products, fostering a more sustainable economy, promoting self-sufficiency and reducing the country's trade deficit.

The President's emphasis on building local capacity for domestic sanitary pad production highlights the long-term benefits of the programme. Locally made sanitary pads can be tailored to meet the unique needs of schoolgirls, considering factors such as the climate, culture and affordability.

This ensures that the products are effective, culturally sensitive and accessible.

This initiative aligns with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 4 and SDG 5) and Ghana's national objectives of providing quality education and promoting gender equality.

By eliminating barriers to education, the programme also aims to empower girls to break the cycle of poverty and contribute meaningfully to society.

Education is a critical component in addressing gender disparity and promoting economic independence.

Girls can make informed decisions about their future and play a vital role in the country's development when they are free from obstacles that hinder their education.

The initiative also has a ripple effect that benefits families, communities and the nation as a whole.

As girls stay in school and pursue their dreams, they become empowered to make informed choices about their health, education and future.

This, in turn, can lead to improved health outcomes, increased economic opportunities and a more skilled workforce.

The free sanitary pad initiative is a critical step towards achieving this vision and is a demonstration of the government's commitment to promoting girls' education and well-being.

As the country continues to invest in its young people, it can unlock a brighter future, one that is full of promise, potential and possibility.