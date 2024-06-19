The trouble with Ghana Premier League

As the curtain was brought down on the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League last Sunday, it came down with an image so brutally battered that local football risks losing its identity.

Such was the extent of damage to the local game that what is abhorred in elite societies now appears normal in Ghana football. If the controversy that characterised the fiasco of a fixture between Dreams FC and RTU in the midweek preceding the final day of the season was a signal of the joke staged as a football competition, the final day would expose the depths of the comedy.

These familiar scenarios of the survival power of some clubs at just the crucial point of the league is discomforting to the neutral who would want to see the best of local football.

It is undeniable that local football has lost its attraction in recent times over a number of factors, including poor officiating and talent dearth. The popularity of the foreign leagues is not only because of the “stars” they parade but the genuineness of the results they produce.

Match-fixing is a major sin in football in serious societies, but has been treated largely as a taboo subject in our local circumstances until it shows itself in a messy form.

For those who may not have followed, RTU travelled from Tamale in the Northern Region to Dawu in the Eastern Region for an outstanding league match against Dreams FC. Dreams FC, owned by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, was threatened by relegation despite their heroics in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Indeed, despite reaching the semi-finals of the continental club competition, the team could hardly replicate the same form in the local league, and a drop to the second tier, Division One League, suddenly appeared a possibility.

But RTU, having already been relegated from the premiership as bottom club, only had its image to protect, if they were minded to. Otherwise, the club's interest in the league campaign was long gone.