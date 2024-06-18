Embracing closed fishing season necessary for marine stock

The 2024 closed fishing season will be observed from July 1 to July 31 for artisanal and inshore vessels, and from July 1 to August 31 for industrial trawlers.

Fish constitutes a substantial portion of or diet, and is, therefore, essential for from meeting a greater proportion of our protein requirements. However, illegal fishing, climate change and other human activities continue to pose a threat to the nation’s fish stock.

It has, therefore, become necessary to introduce measures to ensure the long-term conservation of our marine stock. One of such measures is the closed fishing season introduced in 2016.

As the dates for the closed fishing season draw nearer, it is essential to acknowledge the significance of this measure in ensuring the sustainability of our marine resources. The annual closure of the fishing season, which prohibits fishing activities for a specific period, is a crucial step towards safeguarding the future of our fisheries.

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, announcing the dates for this year’s closed fishing season, emphasised that the season was crucial for replenishing Ghana's depleting fish stock, and that it would benefit both the state and the fisherfolk by providing a sustainable ocean for them.

The closed season serves several purposes. First, it allows fish stock to replenish and regenerate, thereby preventing overfishing and depletion of our marine resources. This is particularly important for species that are vulnerable to overfishing, such as tilapia and sardines.

By giving them a chance to breed and multiply, we can ensure their continued availability for future generations. Second, the closed season enables fishers to maintain their gear and vessels, reducing the likelihood of accidents and improving the overall safety of fishing operations.

This break also provides an opportunity for fishers to engage in alternative income-generating activities, thereby diversifying their livelihoods and reducing the dependence on a single source of income.