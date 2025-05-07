Sowing seeds of sustainability path to food security

As the country grapples with the challenges of rising population and dwindling arable land, experts are calling for sustainable farming practices driven by technology and data-informed decisions.

This approach, they argue, can position the country as a major producer of food in commercial quantities, with value addition, to cater to both local and export markets.

These were comments made at yesterday’s Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank Breakfast meeting, themed "Future of Food: The Critical Place of Sustainable Practices," which brought together stakeholders who discussed innovative solutions to drive sustainable agricultural practices.

The panellists emphasised that the approach of using technology and data-informed decisions would not only enhance food security but also position Ghana as a competitive player in the global agricultural market.

The integration of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, precision agriculture and data analytics, is crucial to the future of the country's agricultural sector.

Local technology solutions tailored to the country’s environment are essential, rather than relying entirely on imported systems.

By leveraging these technologies, farmers and agricultural stakeholders can make informed decisions, optimise resource use and improve crop yields.

To ensure a food-secure future, farmers must be equipped with modern equipment and vital resources to enhance productivity and efficiency.

The government has a pivotal role in setting clear benchmarks and implementing effective policies to tackle the pressing challenges plaguing the agricultural industry.

These include investing in agricultural infrastructure, providing support for smallholder farmers and promoting research and development.

The Daily Graphic takes the view that the country can unlock its agricultural potential and drive economic growth by leveraging regional strengths and implementing sustainable farming practices.

Decentralised, locally informed and inclusive approaches that leverage the energy of young people and the authority of traditional leaders are key to achieving food security.

By identifying what each region does best, whether it's crops or livestock, the government can focus its efforts and resources more effectively.

However, the lack of data on the agricultural sector is a significant challenge.

Ghana's last agricultural census was conducted 38 years ago, depriving industry stakeholders of a clear understanding of the sector's dynamics.

This makes it challenging to chart a precise course for the future.

Again, climate change poses a significant threat to the agricultural sector, with rising temperatures, changing rainfall patterns, and increased frequency of extreme weather events.

Sustainable farming practices, such as crop rotation, organic farming, and conservation agriculture, can promote soil health, reduce erosion and enhance biodiversity.

Targeted financing solutions and innovation are necessary to help smallholder farmers adopt climate-smart practices, increase productivity and minimise environmental impact.

Financial institutions, including banks and microfinance institutions, can play a critical role in providing accessible and affordable financing options for farmers.

As Ghana continues to face high food prices and inflation rates, embracing sustainable agriculture is a critical step towards ensuring food security and promoting economic development.

With a rich agricultural potential, including arable land, water resources, and strong farming traditions, Ghana can become a major player in the global agricultural market.

Let's seize this opportunity to shape the future of food in the country and ensure a food-secure nation for generations to come.

By working together, we can build a resilient agricultural sector that promotes economic growth, reduces poverty, and enhances food security.

The time for action is now. We must prioritise sustainable agriculture, invest in agricultural research and development, and promote policies that support smallholder farmers.

By doing so, we can create a brighter future for the agricultural sector and ensure that everyone has access to nutritious food.