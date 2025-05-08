120-day social contract: Good so far

Daily Graphic Editorials May - 08 - 2025 , 09:57 4 minutes read

Yesterday was exactly 120 days since President Mahama’s administration took office.

It also marked the end point of a social contract that the President entered into with Ghanaians. In the lead-up to the 2004 general election, the then candidate Mahama had declared a bold 120-day action plan that formed a core feature of the NDC’s manifesto, setting ambitious, time-bound targets that sought to demonstrate commitment, urgency and a new tone of accountability in governance.

Now, with the 120-day deadline reached, the nation stands at a critical juncture—a moment to reflect on the progress made and examine the road ahead.

According to a comprehensive status report released by the Office of the President, 18 out of the 25 pledges, representing 72 per cent, have been fulfilled, with the remaining seven in progress.

On the surface, this represents an impressive early performance.

Among the major achievements is the scrapping of unpopular and economically burdensome taxes such as the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy), the 10 per cent tax on bet winnings and the Emissions Levy.

These tax rollbacks have already begun easing the cost of living and signalled a clear shift toward a more equitable fiscal regime.

In education, the implementation of the “No Academic Fee” policy for first-year students in public tertiary institutions, the initiation of free sanitary pad distribution to girls and a national consultation on educational reform mark key victories for equity and accessibility.

The pledge to offer free tertiary education to persons with disabilities and the establishment of the Ghana Medical Care Trust (MahamaCares) Fund also reflect a renewed commitment to social justice.

Other notable achievements include the establishment of the Accelerated Export Development Council, a decisive step to boost Ghana’s export potential; the launch of the

“Adwumawura” job creation programme and the laying of the foundation for the Women’s Development Bank, though critics have expressed misgivings about the amount allocated as seed money.

On governance and accountability, President Mahama’s administration has banned the acquisition of state assets by political appointees and instituted audits into past government spending scandals such as the collapsed banks and the National Cathedral project.

In the realm of national security, progress has also been visible.

The arrest of a suspect linked to the murder of journalist Ahmed Suale and steps to sanitise the security services of vigilante elements suggest a willingness to confront politically sensitive issues head-on.

However, amid these commendable gains, the seven pledges in progress represent significant flagship policies whose delay could dampen the optimism.

Chief among these is the much-anticipated 24-Hour Economy policy, which was one of President Mahama’s most talked-about proposals.

While groundwork has been laid — such as legal amendments and pilot initiatives from DVLA and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre — the absence of a full rollout is a critical gap that must be urgently addressed.

Other pending promises include the review of the Customs (Amendment) Act 2020 to lift the ban on salvaged vehicles, the drafting of a new bill to streamline government scholarship distribution and efforts to compensate victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Also pending is the restructuring of loss-making State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

In all, the President and his administration deserve a thumps-up for fulfilling 72 per cent of the 120-day social contract.

The Daily Graphic urges the President to keep the momentum to fulfil the others within the shortest time possible to engender the trust that should exist between the government and the governed, which has reduced to a low ebb recently, bearing in mind that the non-fulfilment of promises by politicians has a huge potential to undermine democracy as a form of government.

And even the best intentions can expose governments to avoidable criticism, especially when expectations are not carefully managed.

President Mahama's administration must now clearly communicate how and when the remaining pledges will be fulfilled, maintaining the same transparency that characterised the first 120 days.

Overall, President Mahama’s initiative serves to strengthen the country’s democracy by fostering greater trust in the governance system.

It encourages active citizenship and builds confidence in public institutions.

More importantly, it sends a clear message to future leaders that political credibility is earned not just by winning elections, but by delivering on promises within realistic and accountable frameworks.

Well done, Mr President.