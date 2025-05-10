Next article: Lest we forget May 9

Honouring the unconditional love of mothers

Daily Graphic Editorials May - 10 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

Mother's Day, celebrated annually on the second Sunday of May in Ghana and certain parts of the world, is a special occasion to express gratitude and appreciation for the selfless love and dedication of mothers.

Motherhood is the state of being a mother. This happens when a woman gives birth. It can also be through adoption or by marrying or becoming a partner to someone with children.

Motherhood is a gender-specific version of the term parenthood.

Being a mother comes with numerous challenges, especially for women who finally have their children after battling with infertility, deep emotional and psychological battles shaped by societal pressure and medical treatments, among many others that affect not only their mental, emotional and spiritual well-being but also their physical body.

Motherhood is a multifaceted role that encompasses love, care, nurturing and sacrifice.

Mothers are the pillars of families, providing emotional support, guidance and stability.

They play a vital role in shaping the next generation, instilling values and fostering growth.

The unconditional love and devotion of mothers are unparalleled, making them the cornerstone of the family structure.

However, many mothers juggle multiple responsibilities, balancing work, family and personal life.

They may encounter societal pressures, financial constraints and a lack of support.

Some mothers face isolation, discrimination or inequality, making their role even more daunting.

Many women are single mothers who raise a child or children alone without the help or support of a partner or spouse.

This arises as a result of circumstances such as divorce, widowhood or choosing to raise a child alone.

Essentially, it means the mother is the primary caregiver and sole provider for her child or children.

The Daily Graphic believes that Mother's Day provides an opportunity for society to acknowledge these challenges and work towards creating a supportive environment that empowers mothers to thrive.

It is also a time to recognise and appreciate the hard work and dedication of mothers.

It is a day to express gratitude for their love, care and sacrifices.

As we celebrate Mother’s Day tomorrow, we call on all who can to use the day to offer gifts to the mother figure in their lives, write heartfelt letters if they can express themselves to their mothers, or spend quality time with their mothers.

The day serves as a reminder of the importance of mothers in our lives and the need to support and cherish them.

We also call for the empowerment of mothers, which we see as crucial for the well-being of families and society.

This can be achieved through establishing support systems such as parenting classes, counselling services and community networks that can help they navigate challenges.

We also advocate the promotion of gender equality and women's rights, which could also empower mothers to make informed decisions about their lives.

Providing access to education and health care for mothers when they need them can significantly improve their lives and their families’ well-being.

Also, we believe that recognising and celebrating the diversity of mothers, including single mothers, working mothers and mothers from various cultural backgrounds, can help create a more inclusive and supportive environment.

As we celebrate Mother's Day 2025, let us take a moment to appreciate the unwavering love and dedication of mothers worldwide.

Whether through small gestures or grand celebrations, let us show our appreciation for the mothers in our lives and recognise the invaluable role they play in shaping our world.

There is a popular saying that "A mother is not a person to lean on, but a person to make leaning unnecessary."

Society needs to acknowledge these challenges and work towards creating a supportive environment that empowers mothers to thrive.

As we honour their selfless love and devotion, let us endeavour to make the world a better place for all mothers.