Headcount of MMDAs: An exercise worth undertaking

Daily Graphic Editorials Feb - 03 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The revelation by the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, that most of the 40,000 staff supposedly employed across the 261 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the country are ghost workers is alarming, to say the least. It is a stark reality that has been lurking beneath the surface.

According to the minister, when you visit these MMDAs which should ordinarily have around 150 workers, you'll find only 20 or 30 people at work, while the rest are nowhere to be found.

This is a clear indication that the system has been compromised, and drastic action is needed to address this canker.

The issue of ghost workers in the local governance system is a symptom of a broader problem - the lack of effective oversight and accountability.

Decentralisation, which is enshrined in the 1992 Constitution of the Republic, is meant to promote local governance and participation.

It is worthy of note that the absence of effective oversight mechanisms has created an environment in which ghost workers thrive.

The minister's decision to conduct a nationwide headcount of staff at MMDAs is a step in the right direction.

The Daily Graphic notes that aside from dealing with ghost workers as the minister intends the headcount to do, the exercise can also help in administration and planning purposes, something the assemblies need to ensure enhanced development.

Consequently, the exercise will help identify diligent workers who deserve recognition and rewards, while taking necessary action against those who are absent without cause.

Beyond the headcount, there is a need for a more comprehensive reform of the local governance system.

The minister's plan to deploy digital technology to monitor attendance is a good starting point. However, more needs to be done to address the root causes of this problem.

The minister cannot be everywhere at the same time, and conducting a headcount alone is not a sustainable solution. Instead, the Daily Graphic suggests a comprehensive approach that focuses on reexamining how to promote a decentralised system that works.

This approach should enable local authorities to take ownership of the problem and develop context-specific solutions. By doing so, the minister can ensure that the issue of ghost workers is addressed in a more comprehensive and sustainable manner.

One of the key challenges facing MMDAs is the lack of accountability and transparency.

The headcount is a move towards addressing this challenge but making it the responsibility of local authorities will be more effective than coordinating it from the minister’s office in Accra.

The introduction of digitised monitoring and supervisory systems will go a long way in improving the delivery of essential services in the country.

We commend the minister for taking this bold step, and urge him to see it through to its logical conclusion.

We also call on all stakeholders, including MMDA staff, traditional leaders, and civil society organisations, to support this initiative and help restore sanity to the local governance system.

Indeed, the issue of ghost workers permeates the core of our development. Paying salaries to non-existent workers drains resources, leading to financial loss and reduced funding for essential public service.

The situation also diverts resources from critical development projects and initiatives resulting in inefficient resource allocation, while accumulated financial loss arising from payments to ghost workers has the propensity to hinder the assemblies’ ability to invest in development projects.

We think that the issue of ghost workers indicates weak institutional frameworks, inadequate controls and poor governance.

As the minister embarks on this exercise, the Daily Graphic urges him to implement robust controls, ensure transparency and promote accountability within the assemblies.

We are of the view that regular audits, efficient payroll management systems, and strong governance frameworks can help prevent ghost workers and ensure that resources are allocated efficiently toward development initiatives.