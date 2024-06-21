Green Damongo Project must be replicated in other constituencies

Jun - 21 - 2024

Irrespective of what value society places on climate change and its supposed consequences, the dawn of a new phase of nature appears to be upon humanity.

From significant changes in the rainfall pattern to alteration in weather conditions, including prolonged and unusual warm temperatures, the world has had to contend with the new normal lately.

Here in Ghana, unusual volumes of rainfall during off-rainfall seasons or prolonged drought are the extreme realities of the times. While the impact looks more pronounced in the more developed economies, the regularity of flooding in Ghana, for instance, is enough proof of how much the environment is experiencing climate change.

The theories underpinning climate change are not far-fetched. The burning of fossil fuels and cutting down trees are two of the quickest ways to encounter the phenomenon.

From unbridled illegal mining — commonly called galamsey in Ghana — to illegal logging, charcoal burning and bushfires, Ghanaians have dragged themselves to the shores of climate change very quickly.

This is why the initiative by the Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel A. Jinapor, to promote the planting of 32,000 tree seedlings in his constituency alone is commendable.

Under the project, trees will be planted along the major roads and selected spaces within the town. The three-phase Green Damongo Project will involve the planting of 2,670 trees in Damongo, with 15,930 others to be planted in other areas extending to neighbouring community, Larabanga.

Damongo, the capital of the Savannah Region, is within the Savannah ecological zone where the advancing Sahara desert is real. Within that space, illegal logging of Rosewood in particular and the cutting of Shea and other tree species for firewood and charcoal have contributed to the depletion of the thin vegetation cover.