EC sets tone for credible 2024 elections

Daily Graphic Editorials Mar - 13 - 2024 , 11:02

Whereas some countries in Africa and the developing world are still grappling with the choice of election management procedures that best suit their specific national contexts, Ghana’s election management has become a routine that produces satisfactory results.

Advertisement

As a nation, we can boldly say we have determined common guiding principles for the conduct of free, fair and credible elections on the continent which have laid a solid institutional foundation for the consolidation of our democracy.

Thankfully, our norms and standards for elections have become an integral part of the democratic practice and culture, to the extent that they hardly need to be codified.

This is unlike the situation in some African countries where democratic cultures are either non-existent, emergent or under restoration and where the people have to constantly remind themselves of what democracy is.

To this end, the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has once again demonstrated its commitment to transparency and fairness in the electoral process by unveiling the timetable for the upcoming December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Advertisement

This significant development was announced during an Inter-party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting held in Accra on March 7, 2024, marking a crucial step towards ensuring a smooth and credible electoral process.

The timely release of the election timetable has been appreciated by all concerned stakeholders, including political parties, civil society organisations and the general public.

The announcement, which came after the Daily Graphic reported on the EC's plans for election activities on March 4, 2024, has effectively addressed concerns raised by both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The significance of the 2024 general election cannot be understated, as it represents a pivotal moment in Ghana's democratic journey.

The EC's proactive approach in engaging with stakeholders and promptly releasing the election timetable reflects a commitment to upholding democratic values and ensuring a credible electoral process.

Advertisement

During the IPAC meeting, key decisions were made regarding the voter registration process for the upcoming election. It was announced that the guarantor system would be utilised alongside the Ghana Card for voter identification, replacing the proposed new Constitutional Instrument (CI).

Additionally, the use of indelible ink as a means of identifying those who have voted was confirmed, which further enhances the integrity of the electoral process.

These decisions underscore the EC's commitment to transparency and fairness in conducting elections.

By incorporating feedback from stakeholders and implementing measures to enhance the credibility of the electoral process, the EC is setting a positive precedent for future elections in Ghana.

The use of the guarantor system alongside the Ghana Card for voter registration is a practical solution that ensures accessibility for all eligible voters while maintaining the necessary safeguards to prevent fraud.

This decision reflects a balance between inclusivity and security; elements that are essential for a free and fair electoral process.

Furthermore, the confirmation of using indelible ink to identify voters is a vital measure to prevent multiple voting and ensure the integrity of the electoral roll.

By implementing this tried-and-tested method, the EC is demonstrating its commitment to upholding the principles of transparency and accountability in elections.

As Ghana prepares for the 2024 general election, the Daily Graphic is of the conviction that it is imperative that all stakeholders continue to work together to ensure a peaceful and credible electoral process.

The EC's proactive approach in engaging with political parties and civil society organisations sets a positive tone for collaboration and dialogue leading up to the election.

We believe that all actors in the process would take a cue from that single but important step taken by the EC and engage with the commission when they have concerns.

Engaging the commission through IPAC would be more beneficial to the cause of a free election and would be more prudent in safeguarding our democracy which has lasted three decades.

By upholding democratic values and engaging with stakeholders in a constructive manner, the EC is playing a crucial role in safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process.

As the country looks ahead to the December 7 election, it is essential that all stakeholders remain committed to upholding democratic principles and working together to ensure a peaceful and credible outcome.