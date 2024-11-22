Bridging unemployment gap: Industry-academic collaboration needed

Daily Graphic Editorials Nov - 22 - 2024 , 09:57

Ghana's graduate unemployment crisis has reached alarming proportions, prompting concerns from various stakeholders.

The formation of Ghana Unemployed Graduates Association is a stark reminder of the urgency needed to address this issue. To stem the tide, it is essential to review the academic programmes offered by tertiary institutions.

Advertisement

Many blame tertiary institutions for mounting programmes that fail to align with current job market trends. This criticism is valid, considering the rapid evolution of the global job market.

The Vice-Chancellor of the Catholic University of Ghana, Professor Daniels Obeng-Ofori, emphasises the need for graduates to possess skills and an entrepreneurial mindset to survive in today's technological, innovative and competitive job market.

The modern job market is characterised by rapid technological advancements, shifting industry landscapes and evolving skill requirements. To address these challenges, academia-industry collaboration has emerged as a crucial strategy for fostering innovation, employability and economic growth.

This synergy between educational institutions and industry leaders enables the development of relevant skills, cutting-edge research and innovative solutions.

Industry and academia are like two sides of a coin and need to coexist for the growth and development of any nation.

The education system is designed to prepare students for their future careers and also collaborate closely with industry to understand the needs of ­­industry so that students can be prepared accordingly with a dynamic curriculum and pedagogy.

If there is no collaboration between industry and academia, students who graduate will be unemployable because they lack the important skills that are required by industry and the workplace.

Employers think that the majority of graduates from universities cannot be employed because they are not skilled enough or job-ready for industry and the workplace. In addition, the research and development that takes place when industry and academia come together can lead to the actualisation of industry needs, which can be further fulfilled by academia.

On the way forward, the Daily Graphic believes that the authorities must adopt a multifaceted approach.

There could be a strong collaboration between industry and academia.

This involves industry experts designing academic programmes to ensure relevance and employability. This partnership will provide students with practical skills and knowledge tailored to industry needs.

It is also important to state that as a nation we need to help our students to develop an entrepreneurial mindset by incorporating entrepreneurial skills and thinking into curricula, empowering graduates to create jobs for themselves. This will foster innovation, self-reliance and economic growth.

We must turn our attention more to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and technical, vocation, education and training (TVET). We need to prioritise STEM and TVET programmes.

These fields hold immense potential for job creation and economic development.

Continuous review of the programmes is also very necessary as well as a regular update of programmes to reflect changing job market demands. This ensures graduates remain relevant and competitive.

The Daily Graphic suggests that there is a need to establish and formalise industry-academia partnerships to develop tailored programmes that meet industry needs. The Commission for Technical and Vocation Education and Training (CTVET) has made strides in this area.

Academia-industry collaboration is vital for developing relevant skills, driving innovation and promoting economic growth. Educational institutions and industry leaders can enhance employability and entrepreneurship by fostering partnerships, driving cutting-edge research and innovation and addressing pressing industry challenges.

As the job market continues to evolve, academia-industry collaboration will play an increasingly critical role in shaping the future of work. By embracing this synergy, we can create a more sustainable, innovative and prosperous future for generations to come.

Advertisement

Ghana's graduate unemployment crisis demands urgent attention. Bridging the gap between academia and industry can help create a more sustainable future for our youth. It is time for tertiary institutions, industry leaders and the government to work together.

Together, we can reduce graduate unemployment, drive economic growth and position Ghana for success in an increasingly competitive global job market.