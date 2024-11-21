Addressing the silent health epidemic

Daily Graphic Editorials Nov - 21 - 2024 , 09:57

It is often said that the true wealth of a nation lies in its people and by implication a nation cannot achieve much if the physical and the mental well-being of its people are challenged.

It stands to reason if the Daily Graphic is deeply worried about the outcome of a recent health survey conducted jointly by three institutions of state.

The survey, which was conducted collectively by the Ministry of Health (MoH), the Ghana Health Service (GHS), and the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), revealed that Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) accounted for about 45 per cent of all deaths in the country.

The survey also revealed that cancers, cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory diseases and diabetes were leading contributors to the 45 per cent.

The rationale for a nationwide survey was to help, ultimately, to reduce exposure to risk factors that contribute to NCDs and strengthen early detection and management to reduce morbidity and mortality associated with NCDs. It was also to enhance the health system for the prevention and control of NCDs.

The nationwide survey which was conducted in all 16 regions and 385 communities involving 5,438 participants aged between 18 and 69, also mentioned that urbanisation and lifestyle changes had exacerbated these challenges while limited access to health care continued to hinder early detection and management.

Shockingly, the findings of the survey added that over a quarter of Ghanaians had never checked their blood pressure before, and more than half of those with hypertension remained unaware of their condition.

These revelations should serve as a wake-up call as they expose not only the magnitude of the problem but also the inadequacy of our collective response as a nation to address it.

Cardiovascular diseases, cancers, chronic respiratory conditions and diabetes are quietly claiming lives while their primary risk factors—unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, tobacco use and harmful alcohol consumption—persist unchecked.

The findings also underscored the importance of mental health, an often-overlooked aspect of NCDs prevention.

The Daily Graphic therefore commends the MoH, the GHS, the GSS and their partners for their advocacy and effort to bring this overlooked issue to light. This is not merely a health crisis; it is a socio-economic burden. NCDs are costly to treat and rob the nation of productive human capital.

The Daily Graphic believes that Ghana cannot afford the complacency that allows these preventable and manageable diseases to thrive.

Tackling this health threat requires a multi-faceted approach. Public education must, first of all, take centre stage. Stakeholders must prioritise the need to raise awareness of risk factors and the importance of regular health screenings.

We must frequently embark on campaigns that encourage physical activity, healthier diets, tobacco cessation, and ensure the education reaches every Ghanaian. We must improve healthcare access, particularly in underserved areas.

Also, strengthening the capacity of health systems to screen, diagnose and manage NCDs is non-negotiable.

This challenge cannot rest solely on the MoH or the GHS. Community leaders, private organisations and civil society must collaborate to foster healthier environments. Incentivising recreational activities such as dancing, enhancing physical education in schools and regulating the advertisement of unhealthy foods are necessary steps.

The Daily Graphic believes that Ghana now has the data and tools to act decisively on this issue.

We should let the findings mark the beginning of a national campaign to encourage everybody to practise a healthy lifestyle. We must encourage Ghanaians, especially those whose health is seriously challenged, to make healthier choices.

Ghana cannot afford to be complacent with this issue. NCDs are costly to treat and rob the nation of productive human capital. It's time for a national campaign to reduce the burden of NCDs and prioritise the health of our people and the prosperity of our nation.