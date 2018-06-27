Zenith Bank and Prudential Life launch 4 insurance solutions

Zenith Bank and Prudential Life Insurance have entered into a long-term partnership and subsequently launched four innovative bancassurance solutions to protect Ghanaians
.
The launch is to enable Zenith Bank’s
Below is a copy of the press release announcing the partnership
Zenith Bank and Prudential Life Launch Innovative Insurance Solutions for Ghanaians
Zenith Bank Ghana Limited, one of the most reputable and innovative banks in Ghana, and Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, one of the leading insurers in the country, have entered into a long-term partnership.
They have subsequently launched four innovative bancassurance solutions to protect Ghanaians, namely the Zenith Life, Education, Farewell and Hospital Cash Plans.
The launch will enable Zenith Bank’s customers to buy Prudential’s high-quality and innovative insurance products in the bank’s 36 business locations across the country
The launch follows Prudential Group’s acquisition of a majority stake in Zenith Life of Nigeria and an exclusive bancassurance partnership with Zenith Bank Nigeria in July 2017.
The Zenith Life Plan is a novel income protection product in Ghana with unlimited cover, guaranteeing 100% reimbursement of all premiums if customers outlive the term of the policy without making a claim.
The Zenith Education Plan enables parents to save for school or university fees. Parents can save as little as GHS 50 per month for between 8 and 25 years. The assurance provided by this policy is the continuous payment of premium on behalf of the parent in the event of death or permanent disability. It is one of the only education plans in Ghana to feature a unique 4% bonus which is awarded to parents at maturity of the policy.
The Zenith Farewell Plan provides protection against the financial pressures that come with funeral expenses following an unexpected death. The Farewell Plan comes in two options – Classic and Premier. Customers can pay as little as GHS20 per month to receive a lump sum of up to GHS20,000 for the Classic and GHS50,000 for the Premier. The Farewell Plans also have a unique ‘Never Lapse’ feature which guarantees
The Zenith Hospital Cash Plan, is one of the first in Ghana, providing financial support to customers who
Henry Oroh, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank, said: “We are delighted to be launching these amazing life insurance solutions with one of the world’s leading life insurance companies. Delivering desirable products and services to our customers is at the heart of our success. This partnership offers our customers a great way to buy an array of innovative insurance products that would help them live a better quality of life by planning adequately for life’s uncertainties. We look forward to working with Prudential over the coming years as we grow our insurance portfolio.”
Emmanuel Aryee, Chief Executive of Prudential Ghana, said: “Our partnership with Zenith Bank will add to the growth we have already achieved and brings us closer to our goal of becoming the life insurer of choice for Ghanaians. We are proud to partner with Zenith Bank, one of Ghana’s leading banks, and we look forward to helping its customers plan for the future with innovative insurance products.”