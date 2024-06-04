Next article: The importance of tone and their role in internal controls

Waste management using social entrepreneurship

Dr Andrews Ayiku Business News Jun - 04 - 2024 , 04:00

In recent years, Ghana has faced a growing waste management dilemma, with overflowing landfills and inadequate infrastructure causing environmental degradation and health risks.

The government and other stakeholders have been looking for creative ways to address this issue, and one promising method that has arisen is social entrepreneurship.

Social entrepreneurs in Ghana have been adopting innovative and sustainable trash management solutions while simultaneously offering economic possibilities for local communities.

By combining commercial skills with a humanitarian goal, these entrepreneurs are not only helping to clean up the environment, but also generating revenue and uplifting marginalized communities. In this essay, I've outline how social entrepreneurship is transforming garbage management in Ghana.

Upcycling and recycling efforts

Upcycling and recycling activities can help social entrepreneurs manage trash while also having a good social and environmental impact.

By repurposing and reusing items that would otherwise end up in landfills, they can reduce trash generation and the demand on natural resources.

Ghana's social entrepreneurs are pioneering the process of upcycling and reusing discarded materials to create new products.

Trashy Bags, for example, takes abandoned plastic bags and transforms them into fashionable bags and accessories, decreasing plastic waste while also providing employment possibilities for local artists.

Overall, upcycling and recycling activities provide social entrepreneurs with a unique chance to address the rising problem of waste management while also producing social and environmental benefits.

Community rubbish collection programmes

Social entrepreneurs can use community rubbish collecting programmes to manage waste in a sustainable manner.

Social entrepreneurs can offer creative waste management solutions by forming relationships with local governments, businesses, and community organizations, not only reducing waste but also encouraging recycling and reuse.

By offering convenient drop-off facilities for recyclables and hazardous materials, social entrepreneurs can encourage residents to properly dispose of their garbage, preventing it from ending up in landfills or contaminating the environment.

For example, a waste collection company in Accra provides door-to-door waste pickup services, encouraging residents to separate their waste and divert recyclable materials from landfills.

Campaigns to educate and raise awareness about waste management

Social entrepreneurs use education and outreach efforts to raise awareness about the necessity of effective waste management techniques.

A social entrepreneur company in Accra, for example, organizes workshops and events to educate communities on the benefits of recycling and waste reduction.

These activities educate people about the harmful consequences of incorrect garbage disposal and offer practical advice on how to minimize, reuse, and recycle waste.

Furthermore, social entrepreneurs are using social media and other communication channels to reach a larger audience with trash management education initiatives.

Sustainable Packaging solutions

Social entrepreneurs in Ghana are pioneering sustainable packaging solutions to lessen the environmental impact of packaging waste.

EcoPack Ghana, for example, manufactures biodegradable packaging materials derived from plants, providing an environmentally beneficial alternative to single-use plastics.

Social entrepreneurs may build a more sustainable and eco-friendlier environment by adopting innovative packaging efforts in local communities, as well as foster a sense of community engagement and responsibility.

Waste-to-energy projects

One way for social entrepreneurs to use waste-to-energy programmes is to develop partnerships with local municipalities or waste management companies to collect and treat organic waste.

These materials can then be converted into renewable energy sources such as biogas or biofuels utilising anaerobic digestion or composting techniques.

By generating electricity from organic waste, social entrepreneurs can reduce waste sent to landfills while also cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

Social entrepreneurs can also engage the community in waste-to-energy programmes by initiating educational initiatives and awareness campaigns.

One such initiative is the Kumasi Compost and Recycling Plant, which converts organic waste into biogas for cooking and heating, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

Circular economy initiatives

Social entrepreneurs in Ghana are harnessing the principles of the circular economy to effectively manage waste in the country. One example of this is the company Recycle Up Ghana, which focuses on collecting and recycling plastic waste to create new products such as bags, shoes, and furniture.

By turning waste into valuable resources, these social entrepreneurs are not only reducing environmental pollution but also creating economic opportunities for communities in Ghana.

Through their innovative circular economy initiatives, they are making a significant impact in the fight against waste management challenges in the country.



The writer is a Lecturer/SME Industry Coach Coordinator (MBA Impact Entrepreneurship and Innovation)

University of Professional Studies Accra

[email protected]

IG: andy_ayiku

@AndrewsAyiku

F: Andyayiku