Telecel plants over 5000 Trees in massive reforestation effort

Business Desk Report Business News Jun - 24 - 2024 , 15:39

Over 60 employee volunteers from telecommunications giant, Telecel Ghana in partnership with Forestry Commission joined forces with young students from Luom Basic Schools and Ghana International School (GIS) to plant thousands of seedlings to replace lost forest cover at the Chipa Tributary Forest Reserve in Agomeda.

As a way of furthering Telecel Ghana’s commitment to environmental sustainability and in line with the Green Ghana agenda, senior management, and employee volunteers dedicated their day to reforestation for a greener future.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Telecel Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai, emphasised the importance of collective action to increase green cover and protect the environment.

She said, "as a telco that operates with a purpose, this annual initiative is our contribution to sustaining the environment. As part of our ESG strategy, we continue to partner with various stakeholders such as the Forestry Commission to create a sustainable environment for people and animals.

This year, our employees, together with the school children are planting over 5000 seedlings to preserve the Chipa Tributary Forest Reserve.”

Gazetted as a reserve in 1968, the Chipa Tributary Forest Reserve in Agomeda in the Greater Accra Region serves as a habitat for animals and conserves the tributary that flows into the Dawhenya Dam.

However, forestry officials reported that bushfires and firewood harvesting have destroyed around 50 hectares out of the reserve's total 2,410 hectares.

The Manager for the Tema-Ada Forest District, Winifred Ohene-Wiafe, said, “We need more trees to offset the effect of urbanisation which has led to more buildings being put up and the depletion of trees in our cities. Tree planting is a worthy course so I will encourage every individual and institution to partake in reforestation to improve our environment.”