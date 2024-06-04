Next article: Real Madrid and the blueprint for European success

Telecel Ghana CEO wins ‘Telco CEO of the Year’ award

Business Desk Report Business News Jun - 04 - 2024 , 03:32

CHIEF Executive of Telecel Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai, has been awarded CEO of the Year in the telecommunications sector at the 8th Ghana CEO Summit and Expo.

The award was in recognition of what was described as her remarkable role in steering Telecel Ghana through a major transition, making a major impact on the sector and showing exemplary leadership over the last year.

The CEO of the Year award honours individuals who exemplify exceptional business practices, achievements and leadership qualities. The prestigious accolade acknowledges her significant role in driving economic growth and making meaningful contributions to the overall economy.

In an interview after receiving the accolade, Ms Obo-Nai said, "It is a tremendous honour to be recognised by the Chief Executives Network Ghana and my peers in the industry.

This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team at Telecel Ghana. I am humbled to receive this recognition and remain committed to leading innovation and customer excellence within the telecoms sector."

The 8th Ghana CEO Summit was on the theme: "Reigniting Business and Economic Growth: Charting a Path Forward; Economic Diversification and Artificial Intelligence Transformation. A Private-Public Sector CEO Dialogue and High Impact Learning.”