PHDC pledges transparency and inclusive engagement in Petroleum Hub Project – Deputy CEO

GraphicOnline Business News May - 02 - 2025 , 08:48

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Technical and Operations at the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation (PHDC), Mr Onasis Rosely, has reiterated the Corporation’s commitment to transparency and inclusive stakeholder engagement as it leads the development of Ghana’s Petroleum Hub project.

Delivering his closing remarks at the maiden PHDC Inter-Agency Dialogue, Mr Rosely emphasised that under the leadership of CEO Dr Toni Aubynn, the PHDC is determined to build a project anchored in openness, accountability, and meaningful participation.

“Transparency and collaboration are not optional—they are essential,” he stated. “The PHDC recognises the pivotal role that government agencies, civil society, and especially local communities in the project-affected areas play in shaping the success of this transformative initiative.”

Reflecting on the day’s discussions, Mr Rosely remarked, “Today has been one of meaningful dialogue, candid conversations, and shared insights—essential ingredients for building a Petroleum Hub that is inclusive, impactful, and sustainable.”

He assured participants that their voices matter, stating, “We do not take your contributions for granted. This project will only succeed if those it is intended to benefit—landowners, community members, traditional leaders, businesses, civil society, and government actors—are actively involved at every stage.”

Mr Rosely further pledged to incorporate the feedback received into PHDC’s planning and implementation processes. “We’ve heard your concerns and take them seriously. We are committed to maintaining consistent, transparent engagement that fosters trust,” he noted.

He also expressed appreciation to partner institutions, singling out the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and its CEO, Mr Edudzi, for their steadfast support. “We owe immense gratitude to our key partner, the NPA. Your unwavering commitment has been instrumental to our progress, and we look forward to deepening this collaboration,” he said.

Mr Rosely acknowledged the valuable contributions of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST) and the Petroleum Commission as well, expressing hope for even stronger partnerships ahead.

In closing, he issued a call to action: “Let us continue working together to turn this bold vision into reality. The success of the Petroleum Hub depends on our collective will and cooperation.”