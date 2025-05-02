Kuipers Breeders Hatchery marks two years of milestone growth in Ghana’s poultry sector

Kweku Zurek Business News May - 02 - 2025 , 09:57

Kuipers Breeders Hatchery, located in Amuyawkope in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region, has marked the second anniversary of its operations, celebrating significant strides in Ghana’s poultry industry since hatching its first chicks in May 2023.

The hatchery, which began construction in 2022 and launched production the following year, has swiftly grown into a cornerstone of Ghana’s quest for poultry self-sufficiency. Spanning 200 acres and fitted with advanced incubation systems, automated environmental controls, and strict biosecurity measures, the facility delivers high-performance, locally hatched chicks to farmers nationwide.

Affiliated with De Heus—internationally known and locally operating as Koudijs Animal Nutrition—the hatchery is a key component of a broader strategy to enhance Ghana’s poultry value chain. Initially entering the market through feed solutions, De Heus expanded into hatchery operations to provide local farmers with a full suite of agricultural tools and support.

In just 18 weeks of commencing operations, Kuipers Breeders delivered its first commercial batch of chicks. By the end of its debut year in 2023, the hatchery had produced over 2.1 million chicks. That figure more than doubled in 2024, reaching 5.2 million, reflecting both growing demand and confidence in the quality of its chicks.

“This upward trend clearly demonstrates the trust our partners have placed in us and the market’s readiness for a locally grown, high-quality alternative,” said Moses Yaw Maidoo, General Manager. “What this hatchery allows us to do is utilise international European and Dutch standards of chicken rearing and production—right here inside Ghana. This way, every stakeholder achieves the most value, from farmer to consumer.”

With Ghana still importing approximately 95 percent of its poultry needs, the hatchery is being hailed as a strategic asset in the country’s push for food sovereignty. It not only reduces dependence on imported day-old chicks but also empowers local farmers with timely access to healthy stock, alongside delivery support and technical guidance.

Chief Executive Officer Jurjen Kuipers reaffirmed the company’s commitment to sustainable agricultural development. “Our advanced facilities are a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing our clients with only the best quality products and services,” he stated. “We are proud to be part of Ghana’s agricultural transformation and excited about the future we’re building—together.”

The hatchery's growth has also led to job creation, rural income expansion, and enhanced capacity-building opportunities for farmers in the region. As the company reflects on two years of achievement, it continues to invest in innovation and expansion, aligning its operations with Ghana’s long-term agricultural ambitions.

Kuipers Breeders Ghana says it remains focused on raising the bar for poultry production standards and ensuring that every chick hatched locally contributes to a more resilient, self-sustaining Ghanaian economy.