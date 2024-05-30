OmniBSIC Bank Ghana enhances customer service with strategic branch relocations

Graphic Online Business News May - 30 - 2024 , 13:05

OmniBSIC Bank Ghana, the fastest-growing Bank in Ghana, has relocated two of its branches to better serve its growing customer base. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing accessibility and convenience for clients in the Western and Greater Accra Regions.

In the Western Region, the Tarkwa branch has been relocated to Plot No. 7A near the old DVLA Office on the Hospital Road.

This new location is in a prime area and centrally positioned to provide customers with easier access to the Bank’s services. Additionally, the Adabraka branch in the Greater Accra Region has been relocated to Nii Amugi Street, 46 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Adabraka. This new site situates the branch in a more accessible and prominent location, facilitating better service delivery and convenience for customers.

The Management of the Bank is confident that these relocations will create more opportunities to engage with and support their clientele more effectively. The central positioning of both branches is expected to attract a larger customer base and provide an enhanced banking experience.

Bernice Asamoah, a Divisional Head of the Bank, highlighted the advantages of the new locations.

"The new locations are much more central and allow us to reach our clients easily and become more accessible. Moving to these prime areas in the Tarkwa and Adabraka municipalities enables us to do more and serve more clients, which is beneficial for both the branches and the Bank as a whole. We are more than grateful to management for the relocation," she remarked.

These relocations are part of OmniBSIC Bank's ongoing efforts to improve customer service, enhance brand visibility and operational efficiency. By situating branches in more strategic locations, the Bank aims to meet the evolving needs of its customers and strengthen their relationship.

The Bank was recently adjudged as the Fastest Growing Corporate Bank Ghana 2023 at the 13th Year Global Banks & Finance Awards. Also, a new report by the Bank of Ghana has shown that OmniBSIC Ghana provided the lowest interest rate of 33.06 percent on loans to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in March 2024 over a tenure of 5 years.

Even as it provides the lowest interest rates to SMEs over a five-year tenor, the Bank, according to the report is in the top 2 banks that provide the lowest interest rates to SMEs over a year and 3-year tenure. This positions the Bank as the true bank of SMEs.

The Annualized Percentage Rate (APR) report released by the Bank of Ghana in April 2024 captured interest rates offered by 23 banks in the country. “The APR reflects the true cost of a loan that economic agents are confronted with when they go through an approval process to secure a loan facility. It comprises the Ghana Reference Rate, bank specific risk-premia and other bank-specific charges” the Bank of Ghana said.