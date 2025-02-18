Featured

Old Mutual Ghana appoints new Group CEO

Feb - 18 - 2025

Old Mutual Ghana has appointed Roy Punungwe as the company’s new Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

He takes over from Tavona Biza who has led the business with distinction for nearly six years.

The incoming Group CEO joined Old Mutual Limited in 2015, and has held several senior roles across South Africa, Botswana and Malawi, including serving as the COO and CEO of the Botswana business before moving to Malawi to assume the role of Managing Director of the Life Assurance business.

With a wealth of experience in business growth, leadership development, and stakeholder value creation, he is well-positioned to drive Old Mutual Ghana forward.

Mr Punungwe is an Actuary by profession and has an impressive list of academic qualifications, with an MBA from Middle Tennessee State University in the USA and an undergraduate degree from the University of Waterloo in Canada.

He has completed numerous Executive Leadership Development programmes at prestigious universities across the world like Said Business School, Harvard Business School, INSEAD and IMD and is also a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries and Conference of Consulting Actuaries.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Punungwe expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, stating: “I am honoured to take on this leadership position at Old Mutual Ghana.

The Ghanaian market presents immense opportunities, and I am confident that with the dedication of our talented team, we will continue to create great value for our customers and shareholders, whilst positively impacting our community. Old Mutual Ghana is well-positioned to drive innovation and enhance financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses to achieve financial prosperity.”

He also extended his gratitude to the Ghana team for their dedication and exceptional performance over the years, reaffirming his commitment to leading the company to even greater success.

Reflecting on the transition, outgoing CEO, Mr Tavona Biza, remarked: “It has been an honour and a pleasure to lead Old Mutual Ghana. Together with our team and stakeholders, we have strengthened the business, enhanced customer trust, and positioned Old Mutual as a premier financial services provider in Ghana. I have full confidence that Roy, with his leadership and expertise, will take the business to new heights.”

This leadership change is effective from January 1, 2025. Old Mutual assures customers and stakeholders that there will be no disruptions in service delivery during the transition. The team remains committed to providing exceptional service and ensuring the financial well-being of all customers.

About Old Mutual Ghana

Old Mutual Ghana is one of the country’s leading financial institutions, offering innovative life insurance and pension solutions.

With roots in South Africa, Old Mutual has a long-standing commitment to securing financial futures and delivering world-class financial services across the African continent.

Established in Ghana in 2013, the company leverages deep local market knowledge and international expertise.

Old Mutual Ghana comprises Old Mutual Life Assurance Company Limited and Old Mutual Pensions Trust, providing a broad portfolio of financial solutions, including savings plans, group life benefits, funeral plans, travel insurance and pension schemes.