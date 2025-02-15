Featured

Importers and exporters urge government to address ICUMS challenges

Benjamin Xornam Glover Business News Feb - 15 - 2025 , 07:20

The Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG), Samson Asaki Awingobit, has commended Ghana Link for the successful implementation of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) but stressed the need for continuous improvements to enhance trade facilitation and revenue generation.

Speaking at a news conference in Accra, Mr. Awingobit highlighted ICUMS' transformative impact on Ghana’s trade facilitation since its introduction, citing achievements such as streamlined customs processes, improved revenue mobilization, enhanced trade facilitation, and reduced corruption.

"ICUMS has brought significant progress to our trade ecosystem, from reducing clearance times at the ports to increasing revenue for national development. While challenges exist, they should be addressed through dialogue, not division," he stated.

Addressing concerns raised by stakeholders, particularly regarding the implementation of the Unique Consignment Reference (UCR) under ICUMS, he noted that issues surrounding UCR integration were largely policy-related and required government-level engagement rather than solely technical adjustments within ICUMS.

On the way forward, the IEAG called for enhanced stakeholder engagement, regular consultations between Ghana Link and industry players, as well as capacity building and continuous training of customs officers. He also stressed the importance of integrating modern technology, including Artificial Intelligence and blockchain, to automate processes and reduce human interference.

Mr. Awingobit further underscored the unprecedented revenue generation achieved through ICUMS since its inception in 2020. He revealed that the system contributed over GH¢44 billion in revenue in 2024, highlighting its potential to drive even greater financial outcomes if the government provides the necessary support and resources.

He urged patience and cooperation from the trading community, emphasizing that ICUMS is a work in progress with the capacity to position Ghana at the forefront of global trade standards.

“The journey toward a fully integrated and efficient customs management system is a marathon, not a sprint. ICUMS has already brought us closer to the finish line, and we must not abandon it midway. Let us remember that every great system evolves over time, and ICUMS is no exception,” he added.

He also called for continued support for Ghana Link, stating, “Let us encourage Ghana Link to fix the problems rather than succumb to the growing menace of discarding systems that have shown immense potential for our nation’s progress.”