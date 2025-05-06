Next article: How financial institutions can drive sustainable food systems in Ghana

Golf: Johnny Walker Championships tees off with big ambitions

Maurice Quansah Business News May - 06 - 2025

The Achimota Golf Club, Ghana’s most iconic golfing sanctuary, will take centre stage from May 30-31, 2025, as it hosts the inaugural Johnnie Walker Ghana Golf Championship — a bold new tournament and the beginning of an annual tradition designed to elevate the country’s golfing and corporate engagement landscape.

Launched as part of Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited’s 65th anniversary celebrations, this premium invitational championship has big ambitions beyond the fanfare of the ceremonial tee-off on the pristine Achimota course or the trophies at stake during the two-day competition.

It is a long-term strategic investment intended to become a permanent fixture on Ghana’s elite sporting calendar, combining high-performance golf with exclusive networking, lifestyle experiences and brand storytelling.

“This is not just a tournament; it’s a vision and represents a bold step forward, a gathering of excellence,” affirmed Estella Muzito, Marketing Director at Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC. “We are proud to launch what we believe will become the flagship golfing event in Ghana — a symbol of excellence, championed by our iconic Johnnie Walker brand.”

The tournament is tailored to celebrate precision, patience and excellence — values shared by the sport and the premium Johnnie Walker brand.

“Both golf and Johnnie Walker have deep Scottish roots and are grounded in discipline, focus and the spirit to ‘keep walking’,” Ms Muzito added.

Sporting showcase of class

With over 120 elite and amateur golfers poised to battle it out over two intense days of stroke play at the immaculately maintained 80-acre course, the championship promises gripping action across five fiercely competitive categories: Men’s Category A (Handicaps 0–12), Men’s Category B (12.1–24), Women’s Category A (0–15), Women’s Category B (16–28) and Seniors Division (Aged 60 and above).

This structure ensures inclusivity and reinforces core golfing values — precision, patience and perseverance — qualities that echo the ethos of Johnnie Walker, the world’s leading Scotch whisky.

This month’s Johnnie Walker Ghana Golf Championship marks Ghana’s official entry into the celebrated global tournaments, renowned across Europe, Asia and North America for their blend of world-class golf with style, exclusivity and high-end networking.

Now, that winning formula is being infused into Ghana’s golfing tradition to align with global best practice, positioning the country as a future hub for high-end golf tourism and international sporting events.

A symbolic tee-off ceremony at the official launch set the tone — a stylish affair graced by business icons and influential golfers, including Capt. (Rtd.) Prince Kofi Amoabeng, Dr Frank Adu Jnr (President of the Achimota Golf Club), Rodney Oddoye (Honourary Treasurer of the Ghana Golf Association), along with key representatives from Guinness Ghana, led by the Board Chairman, Dr Felix Elvis Addo. It exemplified unity and the promising future of the annual championship.

For the Achimota Club chief, the synergy between host and sponsor could not be more fitting. “Johnnie Walker comes from Scotland. Golf comes from Scotland.

It’s poetic that we are now marrying the two on Ghanaian soil,” remarked Mr Adu Jnr, who maintained that, with an annual maintenance budget of GH¢6 million, Achimota’s lush course already met international standards, making it a compelling destination for corporate golf retreats, high-end sporting experiences and global sponsorships.

Business of golf

The Johnnie Walker Ghana Golf Championship is about more than perfect swings – eagles, birdies or a hole-in-one. It is a bold move to place Ghana firmly on the map as Africa’s next great golf destination, complete with all the economic and business perks that come with it — from luxury tourism and sponsorship deals to corporate networking and investment opportunities.

Guinness Ghana Breweries boss, Dr Addo, laid plain the big picture.

“We are not just celebrating 65 years of corporate excellence. We are setting the foundation for a prestigious annual tournament that will unite corporate leaders, golf lovers, sporting icons and influential people around a shared pursuit of greatness — both on and off the green.”

From rare whisky tastings and immersive brand lounges to an elegant closing gala, the event will exude luxury and class, offering a premium experience where deals may be struck as easily over dinner as over a nine-iron.

Gateway to global stage?

As Ghana positions itself for sports tourism and commercial sports development, the Johnnie Walker Ghana Golf Championship could play a transformative role.

The strategic implications of this championship cannot be overstated. With Johnnie Walker’s global golf presence — from Asia to Europe to North America — now extending its reach into Ghana, it has the promise to swing the country into the big leagues of golf and sports tourism when given strategic backing, strong media interest and institutional support.