Blue Jeans Energy Drink named Best Energy Drink at Ghana Beverage Awards 2025

GraphicOnline Business News May - 06 - 2025 , 04:57

Blue Jeans Energy Drink has clinched the award for Best Energy Drink at the 2025 Ghana Beverage Awards (GBA), held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Friday, May 2, 2025.

The accolade marks a major achievement for the popular energy drink brand, widely recognised for its bold taste and energising effect. This year’s GBA ceremony gathered stakeholders from across Ghana’s beverage industry—including government officials, manufacturers, and enthusiasts—to celebrate excellence, innovation, and consumer satisfaction.

Blue Jeans Energy Drink emerged the top contender in its category, edging out its competitors through strong market performance, unwavering consumer loyalty, and adherence to strict quality standards.

Receiving the award on behalf of the brand, a spokesperson for Blue Jeans expressed gratitude to the organisers and customers alike. “This award is a testament to the hard work of our team and the trust our customers place in us every day. We’re proud to energise Ghana and beyond,” the spokesperson said.

Organised annually by Global Media Alliance, the Ghana Beverage Awards seeks to recognise and reward outstanding contributions across the beverage sector. This year’s edition was held under the theme “Inspiring Excellence, Promoting Local Industry.”

Beyond Blue Jeans’ triumph, the event spotlighted several other standout performers in the industry. Front Back Accra was named Bar of the Year, while Seraphine Afladey picked up Bartender of the Year. Heritage Beer claimed the title of Beer of the Year, with Bel Aqua winning Water of the Year.

Twellium Industrial Company Limited walked away with the Manufacturing Company of the Year award, and Voltic was honoured as Sustainability Champion of the Year.