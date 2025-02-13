Featured

Ghana to host 43rd International Sea Turtle Society Symposium

Business Desk Report Business News Feb - 13 - 2025 , 11:44

The 43rd edition of the International Sea Turtle Society Symposium (ISTS) is set to take place on Saturday March 22 to Thursday March 27, 2025 at the Mensvic Grand Hotel East Legon in Accra.

Speaking in an interview, President of the International Sea Turtle Society (ISTS) Dr. Andrews Agyekumhene said the event is expected to bring together the world’s most famous sea turtle scientists, experts, researchers, conservationists, and policymakers across the world who will share their knowledge and best practices for turtle conservation.



He said the highly anticipated event will also feature activities such as panel discussions, posters and oral presentations aimed at promoting knowledge sharing, capacity building, education, and conservation and management of the species, networking and collaborations.



Dr Agyekumhene who is also the Director for Wildlife and Human Resources Organisation (WHRO) an environmental NGO in Ghana said experts will deliberate on emerging threats such as climate change, plastic pollution, and fisheries bycatch and help develop strategies to mitigate them as well as provide the platform to motivate young scientists to take actions that positively impacts sea turtles and their habitats.



“The symposium is expected to hosts the largest congregation of conservation-minded institutions and individuals in Ghana, build capacity of people in Africa on specialized topics that will promote the conservation of sea turtles in the sub-region”.



“Since the establishment of the ISTS in 1981, the symposium has been held 42 times in different countries and on different continents. For the first time the symposium is coming to the continent of Africa and Ghana is hosting the event”. he added.



He explained that the symposium which will bring over 500 participants across the globe which will help boosts the tourism sector and provide economic benefits to the country as most of the participants will visits various historic, national parks and cultural sites, thereby generating revenue for local businesses.



Dr Agyekumhene who is also a lecturer at the Department of Marine and Fisheries Sciences, University of Ghana mentioned that the event will also bring together other ambassadors, Ministers of State, Vice Chancellors of high academic Institutions among other dignitaries.



Other highlights of activities and topics to be discussed at the symposium will include Decolonizing sea turtle conservation, sea turtle biology, conservation, and management.

The symposium which will be held under the theme “Unity and Collaboration” is organised by International Sea Turtle Society (ISTS), in collaboration with the Department of Marine and Fisheries Sciences, University of Ghana (DMFS-UG) and the Wildlife and Human Resources Organisation (WHRO Ghana).