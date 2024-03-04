Enterprise Insurance to focus on improving customer experience

Business Desk Report Business News Mar - 04 - 2024 , 10:20

Enterprise Insurance is to deploy innovative solutions to drive solid and exceptional customer experience and grow the insurance firm to maintain the top spot as the best insurer in the country for the next 100 years.

The Managing Director of Enterprise Insurance, Akosua Ansah-Antwi, said the firm had already adopted cutting-edge solutions to support its product and service offerings.

Innovative ways

Addressing the media after the centenary anniversary thanksgiving service celebrations in Accra, the MD noted that the firm was committed to adopt innovative ways to reach out to the customers in the next 100 years.

“Our clients must expect customer centricity in the next 100 years; others believe that the customer is the king but for us the customer is even King Kong.

“We are willing and ready to listen to the needs of our customers and meet them at that point of need. This evening is a declaration of our gratitude for the countless blessings and successes we've experienced since our inception in 1924,” she said.

Responsibility to carry forward

Looking ahead, she said the firm was not just filled with hope but charged with a responsibility to carry forward a legacy which has been a century in the making, and to meet the future with the same resolve and integrity that have been the cornerstones of the past.

She said the narrative of success was drawn from the lives and endeavours of staff, shareholders and customers.

She explained that in all of these people consciously or unconsciously propagate the essence of the shared heritage.