Dettol Original Soap wins Best Antibacterial Product at Ghana Business and Innovation Awards 2025

Kweku Zurek Business News Apr - 29 - 2025 , 12:05

Dettol Original Soap has been named the Best Antibacterial Product at the 2025 Ghana Business and Innovation Awards (GBIA), earning national recognition for its role in promoting hygiene and public health in Ghana.

The award acknowledges the product’s consistent performance in fighting bacteria and supporting the well-being of families across the country. Formulated to eliminate 99.9% of bacteria, Dettol Original Soap is dermatologically tested and suitable for everyday use. It contains moisturising ingredients and features a pine fragrance, offering both protection and freshness for the entire household.

Organised annually, the GBIA celebrates outstanding achievements by businesses, innovators, and industry leaders who contribute to national development. This year’s recognition of Dettol Original Soap highlights the brand’s dedication to quality, innovation, and practical hygiene solutions tailored to meet local health needs.

“Dettol Original Soap has been developed to ensure effective antibacterial protection along with care for the skin,” said Ali Tariq, Country Manager for Reckitt Ghana, manufacturers of the Dettol range. “Receiving the Best Antibacterial Product award confirms our ongoing commitment to high quality and practicality in our hygiene solutions. We look forward to continuously serving the needs of every Ghanaian home.”

The award reflects Dettol’s long-standing presence in Ghanaian households as a trusted product for reducing the risk of infections through regular use. The soap’s effectiveness in removing dirt, grease, and unseen germs has made it a staple in homes, schools, and healthcare environments.

The GBIA 2025 event brought together key figures from the business and innovation sectors to celebrate products and companies that have made a significant impact on communities and industries. Dettol Original Soap’s success at the ceremony marks another milestone in Reckitt’s mission to champion hygiene and health across Ghana.