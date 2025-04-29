Featured

200 excavator operators trained in sustainable mining practices

Emmanuel Baah Business News Apr - 29 - 2025 , 14:25

More than 200 excavator operators have undergone a one-day intensive training workshop aimed at promoting safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible mining practices in Ghana.

The event, held last Tuesday at the Lancaster Kumasi City Hotel, was themed “Safe and Efficient Excavation Practices for Sustainable Mining in Ghana.”

Organised by Kobelco, a Japanese manufacturer of excavators and mining equipment, and supported by PL International and Warnabaid Venters, the exclusive distributor of Kobelco machines in Africa, the workshop sought to equip operators with both theoretical and practical skills to enhance operational safety and efficiency.

Despite the traditionally male-dominated nature of the profession, the training attracted ten female operators, whose participation was highlighted as a progressive step towards inclusivity in the mining sector. The organisers commended their dedication and underscored the importance of empowering more women in the industry.

The workshop was delivered in two parts. Participants first engaged in classroom-style sessions led by a team of local and international experts, covering global best practices in excavation and environmental safety. The afternoon session transitioned to a live field demonstration, where operators had the opportunity to apply what they had learned under expert supervision. At the end of the training, participants were awarded certificates of completion.

Several attendees praised the initiative, describing it as transformative. “This is, indeed, an eye-opener for me,” said Portia Nketia, one of the few female participants. She encouraged the organisers to make the workshop an annual event to benefit more operators across the country.

Another participant, Patric Agyei, who travelled from Obuasi, said the session had reshaped his understanding of excavation. “This training has changed my mindset on how I approach my work. I now understand the importance of combining productivity with responsibility,” he said.

Kobelco’s Country Manager, Pravin Garle, stated that the company was committed not only to selling machinery but also to ensuring its responsible use. “We are not just here to sell equipment. We want operators to use them in line with global best practices,” he explained.

Mr Garle also noted that Kobelco has designed specific excavator models tailored to the needs of Ghanaian miners. “Our machines come with stronger attachments, large cross-section booms made from thicker steel, reinforced arm strength, powerful travel systems for easy mobility over rocky terrain, and improved filtration systems. These features are developed with the Ghanaian mining environment in mind,” he said.