CorpsAfrica raises funds for community-led projects

Business Desk Report Business News Jun - 27 - 2024 , 05:25

CorpsAfrica/ Ghana has held the second edition of its Pitch Day to raise funds for its community-led projects across the country.

The non-profit organisation that recruits, trains and deploys volunteers to facilitate community-led projects held the event to introduce volunteers to development partners and networks and promote a culture of philanthropy in Africa while building local awareness of its mission in Africa.

The Country Director of CorpsAfrica/Ghana, Moses Cofie, said, “We are excited about facilitating the collaboration between our youth and rural communities leading to sustainable development and creating a better future for all.

“We, therefore, call upon all partners to support this initiative for the benefit of true sustainable development,” he said.

He said the organisation was building the next generation of African leaders, and the goal of the Pitch Day was to inspire like-minded individuals and businesses to support development by listening to the voices and needs of communities, rather than by dictating terms of engagement.

He noted that Pitch Day was also an opportunity to build African youth’s professional skills in proposal development, presenting, pitching, fundraising and networking.

The event saw six volunteers presenting their projects, which highlighted the needs of their communities in a bid to secure funding to complete their community-led projects.

Jerone Agyapong, serving in the Aburansa community, pitched for the expansion of the in-patient section of an existing CHPS compound while Asantewah Yeboah, serving in the Tsibu-Awudome community, pitched for the completion and furnishing of a 4-unit technical workshop.

Cynthia Bawa, serving in Kokwaado community, pitched for the renovation and fencing of a nursery school; Nimatu Abdul-Rahaman, serving in Gbabshei community, pitched for the construction of household biodigester latrines; John Kaguna, serving in the Kpilo community, pitched for the renovation of a primary school and the provision of water to the school; and Godfred Dassah, serving in the Baglahi community, pitched for the provision and storage of potable water to the community.

Of the 30 Volunteers, the 24 who did not pitch showcased prototypes of their projects in an exhibition format.

The Pitch Day was graced by representatives from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat.

Others are the Rwandan, Kenyan and Senegalese embassies, Peace Corps Ghana, Mastercard Foundation, Farrelly & Mitchell, Star Ghana Foundation, Easy Water for Everyone, Zipline Ghana, Volta River Authority and Telecel Ghana, among others.