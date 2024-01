BoG drops policy rate to 29%

Emmanuel Bruce Business News Jan - 29 - 2024 , 11:41

The Bank of Ghana has reduced the policy rate by 100 basis points to 29 per cent.

This is a result of the macro economic economic indicators trending in the right direction.

Announcing the decision, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison said the macro economic indicators are expected to trend further down as the government implements the IMF programme.