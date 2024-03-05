Adopting entrepreneurship to address rising youth unemployment

Dr Andrews Ayiku Business News Mar - 05 - 2024 , 03:48

Youth unemployment remains a persistent issue with far-reaching socioeconomic consequences in today's global landscape.

Economic downturns, insufficient education and training, and structural issues in the job market are among the reasons that contribute to youth unemployment.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 epidemic has exacerbated the situation, causing widespread employment losses and increased competition for available positions. Entrepreneurship is a viable solution to the issue of youth unemployment.

We can help young people create their own opportunities and have a beneficial impact on the economy by supporting their entrepreneurial initiatives. Some of the many benefits of entrepreneurship include innovation, skill development, and job creation.

Furthermore, it creates a robust, adaptive, and self-sufficient mindset—qualities that are critical in the rapidly shifting modern economy. Young individuals frequently confront challenges on their journey to employment, such as a lack of experience, mismatched skills, and limited job options.

However, these limitations present an opportunity for entrepreneurship-based empowerment. We can effectively solve youth unemployment and encourage economic growth by fostering an entrepreneurial environment and providing proper tools and resources. Among the actions that can be taken to combat young unemployment through entrepreneurship are:

Learning and Developing Skills

Early incorporation of entrepreneurial education into academic curricula and career training programs is crucial. We can inculcate the entrepreneurial mindset and abilities required for success by introducing entrepreneurship education at an early age.

Business planning, financial literacy, marketing, and innovation should all be included in curricula.

Experiential learning opportunities such as business simulations and entrepreneurial ventures have the potential to augment pragmatic proficiencies and inventiveness.

Obtaining mentorship and assistance

To match up young entrepreneurs with seasoned mentors in their industries, mentorship programs must be established. When it comes to assisting and mentoring budding business owners, mentoring is essential. By connecting young people with seasoned mentors, we can offer priceless direction, counsel, and connections.

Organisations dedicated to entrepreneurship, academic institutions, and business networks can all support mentoring programs that promote cooperation and knowledge exchange.

Obtaining funding

One of the biggest obstacles mentioned frequently by prospective business owners, especially young people with little money, is access to funding. We can supply the financing required to launch and expand enterprises by creating focused funding channels.

Furthermore, monetary rewards like tax exemptions and subsidies can promote funding for young-led businesses, fostering entrepreneurship and employment growth.

Grants, loans, and venture capital funds are examples of specific funding sources and financial incentives that the public and private sectors should deliberately establish for aspiring young business owners.

Establish supportive ecosystems

Entrepreneurial ecosystems are crucial in providing infrastructure, resources, and support services to companies. By building specific hubs and platforms for young entrepreneurs, we can foster an environment that encourages creativity and collaboration.

These ecosystems should include mentorship, training, networking opportunities, and investment, allowing young people to transform their ideas into profitable businesses.

Encourage a culture of entrepreneurship

Building an entrepreneurial culture is critical for motivating and empowering young people to pursue their business goals.

Awareness campaigns, entrepreneurship competitions, and networking events can highlight the accomplishments of young entrepreneurs and encourage others to follow suit.

Furthermore, efforts that promote risk-taking, resilience, and learning from failure might assist to change cultural attitudes about entrepreneurship, encouraging more young people to pursue entrepreneurial chances.

The government and the business sector must devise ways to promote entrepreneurship through awareness campaigns, events, and programs that commemorate entrepreneurial success stories and encourage risk-taking.

Conclusion

Addressing youth unemployment through entrepreneurship necessitates a comprehensive and multifaceted approach that includes education, mentoring, finance, ecosystem development, and cultural transformation.

By taking real actions to encourage an entrepreneurial ecosystem and empower young people, we can unleash their potential to drive innovation, generate jobs, and contribute to long-term economic progress.

Governments, corporations, educational institutions, and civil society must work together to establish an environment that encourages and promotes youth entrepreneurship. Together, we can use the transformative potential of entrepreneurship to create a better future for the next generation.



The writer is Lecturer/SME Industry Coach, University of Professional Studies Accra

ayiku.andrews@

upsamail.edu.gh

IG: andy_ayiku

@AndrewsAyiku