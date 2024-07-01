Featured

World title beckons for Zile

Kwame Larweh Sports News Jul - 01 - 2024 , 13:36

Undefeated super-bantamweight boxer John Zile is gearing up for a pivotal fight next week that will set the stage for his world title ambitions.

The 24-year-old, with a professional record of 14 bouts, including two draws and no losses, is scheduled to fight hard-hitting Bukom-based Emmanuel Quartey, also known as Akufo Addo, for the vacant Universal Boxing Organisation (UBO) African Super Bantamweight title at the Semanhyia Golden Mall in Kumasi on July 5.

Zile, who hails from Dormaa in the Bono Region, has his sights set on a world title fight in September against a yet-to-be-named opponent.

The bout, expected to be a Universal Boxing Organisation (UBO) and World Boxing Organisation (WBO) title fight, will be staged either in the United Kingdom or the United States, according to his manager, Osibor Boxing Promotions and Management.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, Zile expressed confidence and focus ahead of his upcoming fights. “I am going to run him down and focus on my world-title ambition. This UBO Africa International is very dear to my heart, but I want to finish with it quickly and focus on bigger titles,” he said.

Zile expressed his determination to win the title for the people of Dormaa and Tuobodom. “I want to let the people of Dormaa Ahenkro know that I am winning this title for them, and the people of Tuobodom too. I am their son and they should come and support me,” he added.

Frimpong was confident in his fighter’s abilities and indicated that “Zile’s fighting style is unique. He counter-punches very well, he pivots very well and he can connect from the inside and outside while withstanding and taking punishments from the opponent,” he stated.

The manager described the upcoming fight as potentially transformative for boxing in the Ashanti Region. “This is going to be a blockbuster. This has never happened in the Ashanti Region before. It is going to change the face of boxing in the region,” Frimpong emphasised.