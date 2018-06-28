Why I fixed Hearts versus Kotoko clash - Anas

Controversial investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has disclosed that he decided to manipulate the outcome of an Accra Hearts of Oak versus Kumasi Asante Kotoko Ghana Premier League clash because he had the "access and contacts".
Anas' documentary titled #Number12 showed that the referee for that game, Samuel Sukah and his assistants Eric
Sukah awarded a controversial penalty in the 84th minute of the match to Hearts of Oak after Kotoko defender Awudu Nafiu was adjudged to have handled the ball.
Hearts defender Vincent Atinga converted from the spot to hand the Phobians all three points and end Kotoko's Kotoko's unbeaten run.
In an interview Thursday on Joy FM, Anas explained that he chose to influence certain games to depict corruption in Ghana football because he had access and contacts to those clubs.
He said: "Look, investigation, you are not a soothsayer on what you find, you work with the people and you work with access. So, what access do you have at that point in
"Because I think some of the teams will have legitimate grounds to say, But how else were they expecting me to do the story? To go and take a Togolese team? Is that possible? Look journalism is so practical, I cannot say that, go and say that a Togolese team, I am coming from a Togolese team, it's not possible. It's not only about access but its also about contacts. So In journalism, your contact and your access
In the aftermath of screening of #Number12, Kotoko has condemned Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team for scheming their match-fixing scandals against the Porcupine Warriors while Hearts expressed unhappiness over the method used to uncover the rot.