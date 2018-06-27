VIDEO: Why I bought a limousine - Azumah Nelson

Boxing legend Azumah Nelson turns 60 years on July 19 and as part of events leading up to the celebrations he has been telling Graphic Online about the highlights of his career including the reason why he decided to purchase a limousine
.
When quizzed about whether he was the first to ride in a limousine on the streets of Accra, Nelson said he could not confirm that but to him, it signifies that '
"I don't know whether my limousine was the first limousine to come to Accra or Ghana," Nelson told the Graphic Online in an interview.
"But er, its something that when I saw it, I loved it I said oh, this car one day I will buy some, you know and I said if I buy this car to Ghana the people who are doing sports, it will encourage them to work hard because everybody likes beautiful things. It will encourage them especially the children also who will say one day I will buy some. It's still in very good condition".
Azumah Nelson's limo
The car was the stuff of legend in the 1990s with many Ghanaians lining the streets of Accra just to catch a glimpse of it.
The Accra Mail in May 2003, captured the sighting of the vehicle at Kwashiebu, a suburb of Accra near the Kwashieman
Since 'Prof'. Azumah Nelson retired from boxing nothing significant has come from his end in terms of news. Last weekend
The presence of the "strange" car with four doors alone disturbed the evening's activities as many trooped to have a look at the limousine which has the inscription "Mac Nima" on its back screen. It veered off the Abeka-Lapaz motorway at the Hong Kong Junction to make a turning back to the Lapaz direction.
Soon after the vehicle slowly did a turning on the untarred portion of the street and because of its length, people from all walks of life including night traders abandoned their wares to catch a glimpse of the vehicle. As the adults stood akimbo and in a state of shock, children from all directions suddenly paraded round the car with the aim of knowing who was in it.
As the window of the back door automatically
Azumah Nelson's birthday celebrations
The WBC's Greatest Super Featherweight will celebrate his birthday by staging boxing bouts on Saturday, July 21 in Accra.
The next edition of the Azumah Nelson Fight Night dubbed ‘The Battle’ takes place at the Bukom Boxing Arena, featuring five exciting bouts in some cases settling local rivalry. Abraham Osei Bonsu (No Shaking) will clash with Patrick Ayi (Aligator) in the National Super Featherweight Championship, Benjamin Lamptey (Daddy Lumba) and Sherif Quaye (One Time) squaring off in the National Lightweight Championship and Michael Ansah (One Bullet) will face off with Isaac Dowuana (Zongo Fire) in the Final eliminator to National Super featherweight title.
WBA Super featherweight Champion Wahab Oluwaseun (Seunzy) will take on Togolese Mouibi Sarouna (Togo Warrior) in the International Super featherweight contest while Emmanuel Danso (Kwahu Tyson) will battle Stephen Abbey (
The Azumah Nelson Fight Night- The Battle is supported by GeoDrill Ghana, Ashfoam and GOIL. Get more updates on facebook and youtube at “