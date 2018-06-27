VIDEO: How Argentina's late goal broke Nigerian hearts

Marcos Rojo outshone Lionel Messi as Argentina’s hero as the Manchester United defender sent his country through to the last 16 of the World Cup
.
But Chelsea’s Victor Moses equalised for Nigeria from the penalty spot early in the second half to set up a nervous final half-hour for Argentina’s fans, who knew only a win would keep them in the competition.
And with four minutes remaining, Rojo appeared out of nowhere to smash home an18-yard volley from Gabriel Mercado’s deep cross to send the thousands of Argentinian fans, including Diego Maradona, into ecstasy.
It was a dramatic night in the St Petersburg stadium, which was rocking throughout as Argentina fans outnumbered Nigeria’s supporters.
And it all looked to be going their way when Messi put them ahead in the 14th minute with a brilliant strike.
Watch highlights of the match below;