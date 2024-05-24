Featured

We'll beat Hearts of Oak - Kotoko's Mukwala

Beatrice Laryea Sports News May - 24 - 2024 , 16:34

Kumasi Asante Kotoko's Ugandan import, Stephen Mukwala is confident his side has what it takes to defeat arch rivals Accra Hearts of Oak when the two teams meet in their Week 31 fixture of the Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Despite their struggles this season, Mukwala, who has scored in Kotoko's last three league matches, is hoping to be a threat to the Phobians in Kumasi to enable his side pick the maximum three points.

“We are much more determined as a team and even as individuals, we are also determined. We are ready to give our all. We know we are not in a good position but we shall fight hard to make sure that at least, on Sunday, we can pick the maximum points,” he told Citisports.

Kotoko are likely to play the game without midfielders Sherif Mohammed and Richmond Lamptey due to injuries, but Mukwala believes Kotoko is not an individual affair and adopting a team approach will be the surest way to overcome their opponents in the "Super Clash".

“Kotoko is a big club of which Kotoko can’t depend on individuals we will work as a team. So basically for Lamptey’s issue, I know Zeze can also play the same part as Lamptey or equally good as Lamptey so I don’t think it will be a threat to us,” he explained.

Both sides go into the match with inconsistent form, having only managed two wins in their last five games. Kotoko and Hearts are out of the title race and languishing in mid-table with Kotoko occupying the 10th position with 44 points from 30 games, while Hearts are in 12th place with 42 points.

Victory for each side will secure bragging rights for their teeming supporters.