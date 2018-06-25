WBC to honour Azumah Nelson in Accra

Boxing legend Azumah Nelson will be honoured by the World Boxing Council (WBC) when he turns 60 years on July 19.
The sanctioning body of boxing's iconic green belt strap will present an award to the three-time world boxing champion at the next edition of the Azumah Nelson Fight Night which takes place at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday July 21.
The event, produced by the Azumah Nelson Boxing Promotions, will also be used to mark 20 years after the boxer called time on his illustrious career.
The iconic African boxer has been recognised for his successes in and out of the ring since he retired two decades ago.
Azumah, 59, is an internationally-acclaimed World boxing figure, who is regarded as Africa’s greatest boxer and the WBC greatest super featherweight of All-time. He was honoured alongside Nicaraguan Alexis Arguello as the WBC Greatest super featherweight Boxers of All-time in Las Vegas on December 15, 2014.
In November 2017, the legendary Ghanaian boxer received the World Boxing Council (WBC) Champion Award at the 55th WBC Convention in Baku, Azerbaijan.
The great Azumah Nelson has won several titles including the National Championship, All Africa Games and the Commonwealth Games during the early stages of his career
He held the WBC featherweight title once and the WBC super featherweight title twice during his heyday.
After calling time on his enviable career in 1998, the iconic brand had a record of 39 wins, 6 losses and 2 draws, with 28 knockout wins. The global icon has been mentoring several youth in his native Ghana through his educational programme ‘Time with the Professor’.
The next edition of the Azumah Nelson Fight Night dubbed ‘The Battle’ takes place at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday July 21, featuring five exciting bouts in some cases settling local rivalry. Abraham Osei Bonsu (No Shaking) will clash with Patrick Ayi (Aligator) in the National Super featherweight Championship, Benjamin Lamptey (Daddy Lumba) and Sherif Quaye (One Time) squaring off in the National Lightweight Championship and Michael Ansah (One Bullet) will face off with Isaac Dowuana (Zongo Fire) in the Final eliminator to National Super featherweight title.
WBA Superfeatherweight Champion Wahab Oluwaseun (Seunzy) will take on Togolese Mouibi Sarouna (Togo Warrior) in the International Super featherweight contest while Emmanuel Danso (Kwahu Tyson) will battle Stephen Abbey (Anero) in the Super Middleweight contest.
The Azumah Nelson Fight Night- The Battle is supported by GeoDrill Ghana, Ashfoam and GOIL. Get more updates on facebook and youtube at “azumahnelsonboxingpromotions” and “azumahnelsonbp” on twitter and instagram.