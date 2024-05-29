Next article: Burkina Faso are winners of WAFU B U17 Championship after victory over Cote d'Ivoire

WATCH: Black Stars coach Otto Addo meets the press

Kweku Zurek Sports News May - 29 - 2024 , 11:05

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo will meet the press at the headquarters of the Ghana Football Association at 11am on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

This engagement is to highlight his plans and ambitions for the senior national team and to announce his squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder was appointed permanently in March, after the departure of Chris Hughton.

The press event is streaming below;